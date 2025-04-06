Who are the West Bank settlers?

While all eyes are on Gaza, Israeli settlers are encroaching further onto Palestinian land in the West Bank

In theory, international opinion is strongly opposed to the settlements, but foreign pressure has subsided
A UN report last September stated that, since Hamas' 7 October terror attacks, there had been "a record surge in settlement activities" in the West Bank, "including the construction of outposts, roads, fences and roadblocks initiated by settlers with the endorsement or acquiescence of authorities". It also recorded 1,860 incidents of violence (resulting in 20 deaths) by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank from 7 October 2023 to the end of 2024, as part of a campaign to drive villagers off land. Seven settlers have also been killed.

Benjamin Netanyahu has a long-standing policy of responding to Palestinian terrorism by expanding settlements: in 2011, he called it "they kill, we build". And since 2021, extremist settlers have been part of Netanyahu's hard- right coalition.

