The return of the Houthis: violence in the Red Sea

The Houthis are back with their strongest attack yet

Explosive charges detonating to sink the Magic Seas
The Iranian-backed group have sunk two large cargo ships on the critical Red Sea shipping route
Just two months ago, said Ben Farmer in The Daily Telegraph (London), Donald Trump was "emphatic" in claiming the Houthi threat was dead. "They say they will not be blowing up ships any more," the US president said of the Yemeni militants, claiming to have bombed them into submission. Well, the Houthis are back - and apparently stronger than ever.

This week, the Iranian-backed group sunk two large cargo ships on the critical Red Sea shipping route "in quick succession", killing at least four crew members and taking a number of others hostage. In a "slick, Hollywood-style" video released by the group, Houthi fighters are seen attacking one of the ships - the Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated Magic Seas – with missiles, before Kalashnikov-wielding fighters race on board. Soon after, explosive charges detonate simultaneously around the ship's hull – sending the 200m-long vessel to the bottom of the sea.

