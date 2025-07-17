Rubio says US brokered end to Syria conflict

What happened

The U.S. has agreed to "specific steps" to stop the wave of violence in Syria that culminated in Wednesday's Israeli air strikes on Damascus, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Syria's defense ministry was targeted in a "wave of attacks" on the capital, said Al Jazeera. At least three people were killed and dozens wounded in the strikes, ostensibly carried out in support of the country's Druze population following deadly clashes between Druze militia and Syrian government forces.

Who said what

Rubio said he was "very worried" about the violence and claimed the steps agreed would bring the "troubling and horrifying situation" to an end.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that his forces were "working to save our Druze brothers," but Syria accused him of "treacherous aggression." The "Israeli entity" wants to "destabilize us and sow division," said interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

What next?

In a post on X, Rubio said Washington "will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made."

The Syrian government has begun withdrawing its forces from the majority-Druze city of Suwayda, according to the country's state-run SANA news agency. A ceasefire with Druze militia has also been announced but it is "unclear" whether it will hold, said CNN.