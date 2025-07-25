At least 12 dead in Thai-Cambodian clashes

Both countries accused the other of firing first

Royal Thai Army soldiers are pictured on armoured vehicles on a road in Chachoengsao province
Royal Thai Army soldiers ride armored vehicles on a road in Chachoengsao province
(Image credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images)
What happened

Diplomatic ties between Bangkok and Phnom Penh have collapsed to their "lowest level in years," said CNN. Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces Thursday left at least 12 dead, following Thai airstrikes along the "long disputed border."



