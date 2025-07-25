At least 12 dead in Thai-Cambodian clashes

What happened

Diplomatic ties between Bangkok and Phnom Penh have collapsed to their "lowest level in years," said CNN. Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces Thursday left at least 12 dead, following Thai airstrikes along the "long disputed border."

Both countries "accused the other of striking first," said The New York Times, with Thailand claiming Cambodia had fired rockets into "civilian areas."

Who said what

Tensions between the countries have spiked in recent days, following "weeks of incendiary rhetoric," including Thai claims that Cambodia planted new landmines in a "contested area," said the South China Morning Post. With more than 500 miles of border between the nations, territorial disputes are "long-standing issues" causing "periodic tensions," said The Associated Press.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Thailand has vowed to have "no negotiation with Cambodia" until the violence is over, said CNN. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that there has been no declaration of war and that the violence has largely been confined to one geographic area.