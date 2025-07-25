At least 12 dead in Thai-Cambodian clashes
Both countries accused the other of firing first
What happened
Diplomatic ties between Bangkok and Phnom Penh have collapsed to their "lowest level in years," said CNN. Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces Thursday left at least 12 dead, following Thai airstrikes along the "long disputed border."
Both countries "accused the other of striking first," said The New York Times, with Thailand claiming Cambodia had fired rockets into "civilian areas."
Who said what
Tensions between the countries have spiked in recent days, following "weeks of incendiary rhetoric," including Thai claims that Cambodia planted new landmines in a "contested area," said the South China Morning Post. With more than 500 miles of border between the nations, territorial disputes are "long-standing issues" causing "periodic tensions," said The Associated Press.
What next?
Thailand has vowed to have "no negotiation with Cambodia" until the violence is over, said CNN. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that there has been no declaration of war and that the violence has largely been confined to one geographic area.
