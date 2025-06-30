The mounting tensions between Thailand and Cambodia

Long-running border dispute is intensifying as protesters in Thailand demand the prime minister's resignation

Thailand protest
Thousands of protesters who turned out in Bangkok are angry over a leaked phone call between their prime minister and Cambodia's de facto leader
(Image credit: Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images)
By
published

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bangkok for a second weekend to demand the resignation of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, after a leaked phone call appeared to show Thailand's prime minister appeasing Cambodia’s de facto leader, Hun Sen.

Thailand and Cambodia's long-running dispute over their border is threatening to boil over, sparking retaliatory actions between the two countries.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

