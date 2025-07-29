Thailand, Cambodia agree to ceasefire in border fight

At least 38 people were killed and more than 300,000 displaced in the recent violence

Cambodia&#039;s Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand&#039;s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shake hands as Malaysia&#039;s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim puts his arms around them following a press conference announcing ceasefire
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai
(Image credit: Mohd Rasfan / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire Monday after five days of intense fighting along their shared border. The ceasefire, negotiated in Malaysia with involvement from the U.S. and China, took effect at midnight.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

