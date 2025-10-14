Madagascar president in hiding, refuses to resign
Andry Rajoelina fled the country amid Gen Z protests and unrest
What happened
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina said in a national broadcast Monday night that he had been “forced to find a safe place to protect my life” after an elite military unit joined anti-government protests, but he did not step down.
It is not known where Rajoelina recorded his announcement, streamed on Facebook after military intervention prevented its planned broadcast on national television, but Reuters reported that he fled the African island nation Sunday on a French military aircraft.
Who said what
Madagascar’s Gen Z–led protests started Sept. 25 over “chronic water and electricity outages but have snowballed into wider discontent with Rajoelina and his government,” corruption and the failure to improve quality of life in the impoverished nation of 31 million, The Associated Press said. This is the “most significant unrest” there since “Rajoelina himself first came to power” in a 2009 coup, backed by the same CAPSAT military unit that “rebelled against” him over the weekend in another “apparent coup.”
The unrest “mirrored recent protests against ruling elites elsewhere, including in Nepal, where the prime minister was forced to resign last month, and in Morocco,” Reuters said. But Madagascar’s military leaders “have been careful not to actively seize power, seemingly to avoid the appearance of a coup,” The New York Times said.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
It was “unclear what steps the breakaway security forces will take now,” said the Times. The country's Senate said it had ousted and replaced its chamber leader, a “focus of public anger during the protests,” Reuters said. “If the president’s office falls vacant, the leader of the Senate takes the post until elections are held.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
News organizations reject Pentagon restrictions
Speed Read The proposed policy is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s latest move to limit press access at the Pentagon
-
Trump declares end to Gaza war, ‘dawn’ of new Mideast
Speed Read Hamas freed the final 20 living Israeli hostages and Israel released thousands of Palestinian detainees
-
Sanae Takaichi: Japan’s Iron Lady set to be the country’s first woman prime minister
In the Spotlight Takaichi is a member of Japan’s conservative, nationalist Liberal Democratic Party
-
Israel, Hamas agree to first step of Trump peace plan
Speed Read Israel’s military pulls back in Gaza amid prisoner exchange
-
Youth revolts rattle Morocco as calls against corruption grow louder
THE EXPLAINER Snowballing controversy over World Cup construction and civic services has become a serious threat to Morocco’s political stability
-
Israel intercepts 2nd Gaza aid flotilla in a week
Speed Read The Israeli military intercepted a flotilla of nine boats with 145 activists aboard along with medical and food aid
-
Japan poised to get first woman prime minister
Speed Read The ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi
-
Israel and Hamas meet on hostages, Trump’s plan
Speed Read Hamas accepted the general terms of Trump’s 20-point plan, including the release of all remaining hostages
-
US tipped to help Kyiv strike Russian energy sites
Speed Read Trump has approved providing Ukraine with intelligence for missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure
-
Netanyahu agrees to Trump’s new Gaza peace plan
Speed Read At President Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they agreed upon a plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza
-
Moldova gives decisive win to pro-EU party
Speed Read The country is now on track to join the European Union within five years