Madagascar to allow surgical castration of paedophiles

Madagascar's parliament has passed a law allowing the chemical and surgical castration of those found guilty of raping a child.

The new law has prompted criticism from human rights groups, such as Amnesty International, but some activists said it is a necessary deterrent against the country's "rape culture".

Madagascar's Senate approved the law last week and it must be ratified and signed into law by President Andry Rajoelina, whose government proposed the change.

Why is Madagascar introducing the law?

The measure was necessary because of a dramatic increase in the number of child rape cases, said justice minister Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa.

In January this year there were 133 instances of child rape, she said, while there were 600 recorded cases in 2023. "The current penal code has not been enough to curb the perpetrators of these offences," she said.

Some non-governmental organisations believe the real number of child rapes in the country is "even higher", as a large number of cases go unreported because it is a "taboo subject" and "victims are often ashamed", said The Associated Press. Many child rape cases are incestuous, according to NGOs working in the country.

What does the law say?

The new law says surgical castration "will always be pronounced" for those guilty of raping a child under the age of 10, while cases of rape against children between the ages of 10 and 13 will be punished by either surgical or chemical castration.

The rape of minors aged between 14 and 17 will be punished by chemical castration. Offenders will also face harsher sentences of up to life in prison.

Chemical castration is "the use of drugs to block hormones and decrease sexual desire" and is "generally reversible" if the hormone-blocking drugs are stopped, said The Telegraph. Surgical castration, however, where the testicles are removed, is "irreversible".

Several countries and some states in America, including California and Florida, allow for chemical castration for some sex offenders. The use of surgical castration is "much rarer". But the use of both types is "highly contentious".

What are human rights groups saying?

Castration by law would constitute "inhuman and degrading treatment", said Amnesty International, and fails to address significant flaws in the investigation of rape cases.

Nciko wa Nciko, an adviser for Madagascar at Amnesty, highlighted the challenges within the island's legal system, noting that complaint procedures and trials lack anonymity. He emphasised a lack of confidence in the Malagasy criminal justice system, which, he said, was due to "opacity and corruption". He added that "reprisals against rape victims are frequent" and the new law "does not combat these factors".

Other activists, however, see the new law as a last resort at a time when "nothing else seems to be working", said Sky News.

Jessica Nivoseheno, of the Women Break the Silence group, which campaigns against rape and supports victims, said the law was "progress" and would act as a deterrent.

"This could prevent potential attackers from taking action… but only if we, as citizens, are aware of the existence and importance of this new penalty," she said.