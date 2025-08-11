Aug. 11 editorial cartoons

Monday’s political cartoons include solar power shunned by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin's appetite for Ukraine, and more on the Jeffrey Epstein files

This cartoon shows two cats resting comfortably on the floor in a beam of sunlight coming through a window. Their human is a man and is in a chair reading a newspaper with the headline, “House pets have huge carton pawprints” The man says to the cats, “Hey! Trump says no solar either!!”

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon features a smiling Donald Trump with his arms around an exasperated-looking Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a smug-looking Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy says “I heard rumors of you two negotiating a land transfer! I will not give up any land!” Trump says, “Relax, I’m giving the land of Alaska back to Putin! And besides, Putin says he wants peace in Ukraine! Right, Vlad?” Putin responds, “Da, I want a piece of Ukraine.”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts RFK Jr. in a suit of armor as he carries a flag that reads “Anti-Vax crusade.” RFK Jr. is being trailed by a collection of angry-looking spike viruses that include Covid and Bird Flu. RFK Jr. speaks to a scientist and says, “Stop threatening our health, you invasive woke mind virus.”

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin in the clouds sitting on a skeleton throne atop a mountain of skulls, skeletons, and bones. An advisor says, “They want a summit.”

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows a smoky, destroyed Gaza strip. An oversized Israeli helmet is scooping up the debris from the city.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a dragon’s lair where a sleeping dragon labeled “Recession” has just started to open an eye. Donald Trump marches past the dragon banging a drum labeled “Tariffs.”

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows preparations for a Donald Trump/Putin summit. A fancy pink couch is in the middle of a circular stage with the initials “VP” and “DT” on it. A sign being hung on the wall reads: Trump Putin Summit: Ending the war for Russia” and then in smaller letters the word “Ukraine.”

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an elephant on the left and a donkey on the right. They are fighting over a pencil labeled “Gerrymander”

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows four kids headed to school. Two of the kids are completely covered in measles. One child, who looks normal, says “Exemptions for school vaccines are at an all-time high. I don’t know who they are, but you sure can spot ‘em!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows Donald Trump speaking to reporters. It is drawn in a wildly comic way. Trump holds a sippy cup that reads “Tiny Balls” and speaks into a microphone labeled “Not a dildo.” He also holds a piece of chickin that is labeled “not a dildo.” Trump says, “I ordered the FBI to find runaway Texas Democrats, arrest the gang that attacked Big Balls, and catch the nefarious WNBA dildo throwers!” A reporter responds, “Is this another distraction from the Epstein files?”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

