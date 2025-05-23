North Korea's army of fake IT workers

Using AI and stolen information to craft false identities, they are becoming an 'increasing menace' to top tech companies in the US and UK

Photo collage of the North Korean flag, a keyboard, and many hands
An American woman pleaded guilty in February to running a laptop farm with North Korean operatives that generated $17m over three years
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

A secretive group of North Koreans have been securing IT jobs across the US and UK, using AI tools and local accomplices to obscure their true identities.

"Their goal? Cashing in on top tech salaries to funnel millions of dollars back to Pyongyang for its weapons programme," said Politico.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸