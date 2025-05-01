Ukraine-US minerals deal: is Trump turning away from Putin?

US shows 'exasperation' with Russia and signs agreement with Ukraine in what could be a significant shift in the search for peace

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a map of Ukraine, rare earth metals and mining works
Ukraine is now 'in its strongest position' with the US 'since Donald Trump took office'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Kyiv and Washington have struck a deal that will allow the US to share profits from the mining of Ukraine's mineral reserves. But does it mean Donald Trump is now more willing to push Russia to make peace with Ukraine?

This deal does give Trump "a personal stake" in Ukraine's fate, but it leaves key questions unanswered, said The New York Times.

