The countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood
The United Kingdom has become the latest country to weigh in on the issue
The United Kingdom took a major diplomatic step this week by announcing its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood unless Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire. While much of the world still does not recognize Palestinian sovereignty, there are currently 147 countries that do consider Palestine an independent nation, including some major global powers. Here are a few of them.
France
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will "recognize an independent state of Palestine in September at the U.N. General Assembly," said The Washington Post. This will make France perhaps the most notable nation yet on the world stage to recognize Palestine, as France will be the "largest Western power and the first member of the Group of Seven to recognize Palestinian statehood."
The "move marks a significant shift for France, whose policy has walked a diplomatic tightrope since the October 2023 Hamas-led attacks in Israel," said France24. It is part of a continual change in relations between France and Middle Eastern countries.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Norway
Norway recognized Palestinian independence in 2024, becoming the latest Scandinavian country to do so. Norway took the step because it felt Palestinians have a "fundamental, independent right to self-determination, and that both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace and security in their respective states," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gare Store in a Politico op-ed.
Norway's "position on the Israel-Palestine conflict has been steady," said Al Jazeera. Norwegian officials have been "quick to demand a ceasefire after the latest conflict erupted."
Spain
Spain recognized Palestinian statehood at the same time Norway and Ireland did. Spain "considers the decision to be vital for peace and reflects the position of the international community and Spanish society," the Spanish government said in a press release.
Recognizing Palestine as a country is an "act of justice towards the Palestinian people, an essential measure to guarantee Israel the security it rightfully demands and the only viable path to peace in the region," the government said.
Mexico
Mexico recognized a Palestinian state in March after announcing its intention to do so last year. Mexico showed "support for a comprehensive and definitive two-state solution to the conflict," the Mexican government said. It had remained neutral during prior wars in the Middle East.
This decision for recognition was supported by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is Jewish. We "condemn the aggressions that are being experienced and also consider that the state of Palestine must be recognized in its entirety," Sheinbaum said during a press conference. This has been Mexico's "position for many years."
Ireland
Ireland has long been one of the most pro-Palestinian countries due to historic similarities, and recognized Palestine's independence at the same time as Norway and Spain. The country "recognizes Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah," the Irish government said in a statement.
The "decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive," Simon Harris, Ireland's then-Taoiseach, or head of government, said in the same statement. A "two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security."
Brazil
Brazil has recognized a Palestinian state since 2010 during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's first term. The country has long pushed for Palestine's advancement and also "assumed the presidency of a United Nations working group focused on advancing Palestinian statehood recognition," said Brazilian outlet The Rio Times.
By recognizing Palestine, Brazil "hopes international pressure will highlight the growing isolation of the U.S. and Israel on Palestinian recognition while advancing concrete steps toward implementing the long-sought two-state solution," said the Times.
South Africa
South Africa has recognized Palestine as a state since 1995, making it one of the first countries to do so. South Africans have often "compared the restrictions Israel placed on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with the treatment of Black South Africans during apartheid," said The Associated Press.
South Africa also brought a case against Israel, alleging genocide at the International Court of Justice. The case remains one of the more notable legal actions taken against Israel's government.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
9 grab-and-go toiletry sets that make packing a breeze
The Week Recommends All the essentials in one place
-
'Thriving' ecosystem found 30,000 feet undersea
Speed Read Researchers discovered communities of creatures living in frigid, pitch-black waters under high pressure
-
Harris rules out run for California governor
Speed Read The 2024 Democratic presidential nominee ended months of speculation about her plans for the contest
-
Israeli NGOs have started referring to Gaza as a 'genocide' — will it matter?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION For the first time since fighting began in 2023, two Israeli rights groups have described their country's actions in the Gaza Strip as 'genocide' while famine threatens the blockaded Palestinian territory
-
Israel 'pauses' Gaza military activity as aid outcry grows
Speed Read The World Health Organization said malnutrition has reached 'alarming levels' in Gaza
-
28 nations condemn Israel's 'inhumane killing' in Gaza
Speed Read Countries including Australia, France, Japan and the U.K. have released a joint statement condemning Israel's ongoing attacks
-
Israeli gunfire kills dozens at Gaza aid site
Speed Read The U.N. estimates that at least 875 Palestinians have died while trying to access food in recent months
-
The return of the Houthis: violence in the Red Sea
In the Spotlight The Houthis are back with their strongest attack yet
-
IDF blames 'error' for strike on Gaza water line
Speed Read Israeli forces attack Palestinians, including children, collecting water in central Gaza
-
Israel's plan for confining all Palestinians in 'humanitarian city'
The Explainer Defence minister wants to establish zone in Gaza for displaced people – which they would not be allowed to leave – prompting accusations of war crimes
-
The armed clan allied with Israel in Gaza
Under the Radar Self-styled 'Popular Forces' has been denounced by its Bedouin tribe and Hamas for 'collaborating' with Israel