The countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood

The United Kingdom has become the latest country to weigh in on the issue

Illustration of a Palestinian flag with a social media &#039;Like&#039; symbol above it
147 countries have recognized Palestinian independence
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The United Kingdom took a major diplomatic step this week by announcing its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood unless Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire. While much of the world still does not recognize Palestinian sovereignty, there are currently 147 countries that do consider Palestine an independent nation, including some major global powers. Here are a few of them.

France

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸