The countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood

The United Kingdom took a major diplomatic step this week by announcing its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood unless Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire. While much of the world still does not recognize Palestinian sovereignty, there are currently 147 countries that do consider Palestine an independent nation, including some major global powers. Here are a few of them.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will "recognize an independent state of Palestine in September at the U.N. General Assembly," said The Washington Post. This will make France perhaps the most notable nation yet on the world stage to recognize Palestine, as France will be the "largest Western power and the first member of the Group of Seven to recognize Palestinian statehood."

The "move marks a significant shift for France, whose policy has walked a diplomatic tightrope since the October 2023 Hamas-led attacks in Israel," said France24. It is part of a continual change in relations between France and Middle Eastern countries.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Norway

Norway recognized Palestinian independence in 2024, becoming the latest Scandinavian country to do so. Norway took the step because it felt Palestinians have a "fundamental, independent right to self-determination, and that both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace and security in their respective states," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gare Store in a Politico op-ed.

Norway's "position on the Israel-Palestine conflict has been steady," said Al Jazeera. Norwegian officials have been "quick to demand a ceasefire after the latest conflict erupted."

Spain

Spain recognized Palestinian statehood at the same time Norway and Ireland did. Spain "considers the decision to be vital for peace and reflects the position of the international community and Spanish society," the Spanish government said in a press release.

Recognizing Palestine as a country is an "act of justice towards the Palestinian people, an essential measure to guarantee Israel the security it rightfully demands and the only viable path to peace in the region," the government said.

Mexico

Mexico recognized a Palestinian state in March after announcing its intention to do so last year. Mexico showed "support for a comprehensive and definitive two-state solution to the conflict," the Mexican government said. It had remained neutral during prior wars in the Middle East.

This decision for recognition was supported by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is Jewish. We "condemn the aggressions that are being experienced and also consider that the state of Palestine must be recognized in its entirety," Sheinbaum said during a press conference. This has been Mexico's "position for many years."

Ireland

Ireland has long been one of the most pro-Palestinian countries due to historic similarities, and recognized Palestine's independence at the same time as Norway and Spain. The country "recognizes Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah," the Irish government said in a statement.

The "decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive," Simon Harris, Ireland's then-Taoiseach, or head of government, said in the same statement. A "two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security."

Brazil

Brazil has recognized a Palestinian state since 2010 during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's first term. The country has long pushed for Palestine's advancement and also "assumed the presidency of a United Nations working group focused on advancing Palestinian statehood recognition," said Brazilian outlet The Rio Times.

By recognizing Palestine, Brazil "hopes international pressure will highlight the growing isolation of the U.S. and Israel on Palestinian recognition while advancing concrete steps toward implementing the long-sought two-state solution," said the Times.

South Africa

South Africa has recognized Palestine as a state since 1995, making it one of the first countries to do so. South Africans have often "compared the restrictions Israel placed on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with the treatment of Black South Africans during apartheid," said The Associated Press.

South Africa also brought a case against Israel, alleging genocide at the International Court of Justice. The case remains one of the more notable legal actions taken against Israel's government.