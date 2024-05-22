Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state

The move was spurred by international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre
"The only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security"
(Image credit: Erik Flaaris Johansen / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Norway, Ireland and Spain said Wednesday they will recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, calling the move a step toward a two-state solution and peace as Israel levels much of Gaza following Hamas' deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Gaza Israel And Palestine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸