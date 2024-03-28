Israel concedes it may not be able to destroy Hamas

Despite five months of war in Gaza, Israeli intelligence officials admit the militant group eludes them

Palestinian flag in Gaza in 2009
"I would have definitely said" Israel can eliminate Hamas, but not now that the U.S. has "turned its back on Israel," an Israeli intelligence source said
By Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Israel has significantly degraded Hamas and reduced its remaining fighters to guerrilla warfare, but the Israel Defense Forces may not be able to destroy the militant group despite five months of brutal war in Gaza, Israeli intelligence officials told Britain's Telegraph on Wednesday.

