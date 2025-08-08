Trump officials reinstating 2 Confederate monuments

What happened

The Trump administration said it will restore and reinstall two Civil War monuments: a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike in Washington, D.C., that protesters toppled and burned in 2020, and a Confederate memorial removed from Arlington National Cemetery in 2023 on the advice of a bipartisan commission established by Congress.

The plans are part of a "series of moves" by the administration to "restore Confederate names and symbols" discarded in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd, The Washington Post said.

Who said what

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday he was "proud to announce" that the 32-foot bronze monument created in 1914 by Confederate veteran Moses Ezekiel and commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy would be "rightfully returned" to Arlington. "It never should have been taken down by woke lemmings," he added. "Unlike the left, we don't believe in erasing American history — we honor it."



Retired Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule, the vice chair of the congressional Naming Commission, told the Post that removing the monument was "not some woke thing" and restoring it was "just wrong." The monument is "the cruelest I've ever seen because it's a pro-slavery, pro-segregation, anti-United States monument," he said. "It's meant to say that the white South was right and the United States of America was wrong."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Returning the Confederate memorial to Arlington, from a museum in Virginia, will take two years and cost roughly $10 million, a U.S. Army official told The Associated Press.