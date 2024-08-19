John Lewis statue replaces Confederate monument

The civil rights icon represented Georgia in Congress for decades

A large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and politician Congressman John Lewis is installed where a monument to the Confederacy was brought down in 2020,
The replaced monument is one of many Confederate symbols that has been removed following the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd
What happened

Workers installed a 12-foot-tall bronze statue of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Georgia. The statue of the civil rights icon, who represented the area in Congress for decades, replaces a Confederate monument that stood in the spot for 112 years, until June 2020.

