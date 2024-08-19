John Lewis statue replaces Confederate monument
The civil rights icon represented Georgia in Congress for decades
What happened
Workers installed a 12-foot-tall bronze statue of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Georgia. The statue of the civil rights icon, who represented the area in Congress for decades, replaces a Confederate monument that stood in the spot for 112 years, until June 2020.
Who said what
The Daughters of the Confederacy erected a 30-foot-tall obelisk outside the courthouse in 1908 as part of its promotion of the "Lost Cause narrative of the Civil War, which downplays or ignores the role of slavery as the war's cause," The New York Times said. It was "one of at least 230 Confederate symbols to be removed, relocated or renamed" amid a push by racial justice advocates following the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd.
Basil Watson, the Jamaica-born artist who sculpted the Lewis statue, was there as it was installed. "It's exciting to see it going up and exciting for the city because of what he represents and what it's replacing," Watson said to The Associated Press.
What next?
The John Lewis statue will be officially unveiled on Aug. 24.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Is China winning the Global South?
Today's Big Question US leaders say America needs to step up
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine blasts bridges, digs in to hold Kursk gains
Speed Read Ukraine destroyed a second key bridge in Russia's Kursk region
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Democrats begin DNC united behind Harris, split on Gaza
Speed Read Harris will be formally confirmed as her party's nominee as the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine blasts bridges, digs in to hold Kursk gains
Speed Read Ukraine destroyed a second key bridge in Russia's Kursk region
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Democrats begin DNC united behind Harris, split on Gaza
Speed Read Harris will be formally confirmed as her party's nominee as the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden and Harris tout drug price cuts at joint rally
Speed Read The Democrats announced a deal with pharmaceutical companies to cut Medicare prices for 10 top-selling drugs
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Japan's Kishida stepping down
Speed Read Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced his resignation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Omar wins primary, in boost to Squad
Speed Read Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a progressive 'Squad' member, has won her primary
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
UAW sues Trump, Musk over worker threats in X chat
Speed Read Donald Trump seemingly endorsed firing striking workers during his interview with Elon Musk
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine reports large gains in Russia's Kursk region
Speed Read Ukraine pushed further into Russian territory and now commands a striking 390 square miles, embarrassing the Kremlin
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
FBI probes cyberattacks on Trump, Harris campaigns
Speed Read The FBI is investigating claims that sensitive documents pertaining to Donald Trump's presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published