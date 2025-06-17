ABA sues Trump over 'law firm intimidation policy'

What happened

The American Bar Association on Monday sued President Donald Trump's administration over its ongoing effort to punish high-profile law firms that have apparently angered or offended the president, or employed lawyers he dislikes.

Who said what

Trump, through his "law firm intimidation policy," has "used the vast powers of the executive branch to coerce lawyers and law firms to abandon clients, causes and policy positions the president does not like," casting a "blizzard-like chill" over the legal profession and the "rule of law itself," the ABA said in its suit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

In separate lawsuits, four law firms targeted by Trump have challenged his actions, and "judges have struck down three of the orders, calling them unconstitutional," while the fourth firm, Susman Godfrey, won temporary protection, The Washington Post said. Trump's "deals with nine prominent law firms have outraged many attorneys" and prompted a "wave" of resignations. Despite the successful challenges, "thousands of lawyers" don't have the "resources to withstand that intimidation" and need defending, ABA President William Bay said. Susman Godfrey is representing the ABA in its suit.

What next?

The ABA seeks a "broad order" that would declare Trump's attacks on all law firms "unconstitutional," said Bloomberg Law. White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said the lawsuit was "clearly frivolous."