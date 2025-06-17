ABA sues Trump over 'law firm intimidation policy'

Trump has 'used the vast powers of the executive branch to coerce lawyers,' the lawsuit said

Attendees gather in a rally organized by the Bar Association of San Francisco in support of attorneys and law firms targeted by President Donald Trump outside the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Attendees gather in a rally in support of law firms targeted by President Donald Trump in San Francisco on May 1, 2025
(Image credit: Stephen Lam / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
What happened

The American Bar Association on Monday sued President Donald Trump's administration over its ongoing effort to punish high-profile law firms that have apparently angered or offended the president, or employed lawyers he dislikes.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

