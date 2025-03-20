How are attorneys dealing with Trump's attacks on law firms?

Trump has sanctioned the law firm that investigated his dealings with Stormy Daniels, among others

Law firms are currently afraid of 'retribution' from the Trump administration
President Donald Trump has spent much of his first eight weeks in office going after his alleged political enemies, and law firms appear to be at the top of that list. The White House has placed its crosshairs on several big-name firms whose lawyers previously pursued cases against the president, forcing attorneys to find ways to fight back.

Trump has filed sanctions against three major firms: Covington & Burling, Paul Weiss, and Perkins Coie. All three firms have previously drawn Trump's ire. A Covington employee had provided legal services to former special counsel and Trump prosecutor Jack Smith, former Paul Weiss attorney Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's ties to porn star Stormy Daniels in a hush-money case, and former lawyers with Perkins Coie had previously worked for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

