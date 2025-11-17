6 homes for entertaining
Featuring a heated greenhouse in Pennsylvania and a glamorous oasis in California
Edwards, Colo.
On a hill in central Colorado, this 2000 mountain home is about 30 minutes west of Vail. The seven bedroom features a living room with a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace, a sit-down wet bar; and a lower level with a theater, billiards, and a wine cellar with tasting room.
The two-acre lot includes balconies with Gore Range views, a hot tub, covered patio, and yard. $5,995,000. Brooke Horan-Kates, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (970) 376-5149
Palm Springs, Calif.
Architect John Walling designed this 1975, one-story home with glam modern interiors, indoor-outdoor dining and lounge areas, and a sunken wet bar. The three-bedroom also features floor-to-ceiling glass walls with mountain views, a gas fireplace, and a renovated kitchen with a double oven.
The corner lot includes a pool and spa, pass-through window to the covered patio, a firepit, and space for al fresco dining. $2,837,430. Marc Lange, Equity Union Real Estate, (760) 834-5484
New Hope, Pa.
The Glass Barn, a 1987, modernist five-bedroom revamped in 2020, features a great room with heated concrete floors and a concrete fireplace, and a paned gable wall, connecting to a kitchen with soapstone counters, a seating area, and a wine room.
Entertaining continues in the 6+-acre lot's heated greenhouse with two fireplaces and dining space. Outside are a pool and spa, pickleball/tennis court and a two-acre wildflower field. $6,250,000. Chris Preston, Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty, (215) 262-9609
Shorewood, Minn.
In a Twin Cities suburb, this six-bedroom, 1964, midcentury modern home, updated in 2019, features an open-plan great room with a dining area that opens to a screened porch and a terrace.
The organic-modern kitchen includes zellige tiles, knotty white oak cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a banquette. A new pool and kitchen cabana fill out the two-acre lot. Lakes are nearby and Minneapolis is about a 25-minute drive. $2,995,000. Gary Petersen, Coldwell Banker Realty, (952) 451-0284
Clayton, Mo.
This full-floor, penthouse apartment near St. Louis has multiple terraces, a high-end chef's kitchen with a butler's pantry, a black lacquered bar, and 500-bottle wine room. The 2003 three-bedroom features walnut and ebony chevron floors, a Venetian-plastered living room with French doors, and a windowed dining room with city and tree-top views.
Building amenities include 24-hour door staff, a gym, a dog park, and a pool. $7,495,000. Alex Thornhill, Janet McAfee Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (314) 983-2130
San Antonio, Texas
Once the 1913 Peden Iron & Steel building, this two-story, open-plan condo in Southtown’s Steel House Lofts has an eat-in kitchen, a deck, and shared pool and BBQ areas.
The 2015 two-bedroom has original concrete floors and posts, vaulted ceilings with exposed ducts, a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and a primary suite with a sitting zone. Downtown, Riverwalk, shops, and dining are a short drive. $535,000. Shail Patel, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (210) 454-2904
-
