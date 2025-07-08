Snow what? 6 charming ski towns to visit during peak summer
No powder, no problem
Don't confuse a lack of snow for a lack of things to do — ski towns can be just as exciting in the summer as they are in winter. Instead of hitting the slopes, head to the trails for a hike, the lake for a paddleboarding session or downtown for a concert under the stars. These six destinations offer what you need for an action-packed mountain escape.
Breckenridge, Colorado
A high-altitude adventure awaits in Breckenridge. At 9,600 feet above sea level, it is one of the highest towns in Colorado and enjoys mild temperatures during summer. It stands out for its "world-class" activities, like fly-fishing, rafting, mountain biking, trail running, stargazing, wildflower spotting and panning for gold at the Country Boy Mine, said Outside. Downtown, the "very hands-on" Breckenridge Arts District beckons with its galleries, studios and performance spaces. The Breckenridge Festival of Arts, held each August, offers "everything from workshops to nature walks with local artists" and this year will premiere SPARK by Studio Roosegaard, a sustainable light installation aiming to replace traditional fireworks.
Laax, Switzerland
Find recreation and relaxation in Laax, "known informally as the California of the Swiss Alps," Glamour UK said. This is a "haven" for sporty types seeking "sweeping mountain views," a "lively atmosphere" and "friendly community." Through September, travelers can book an accommodation at the LAAX and TCS Pop-Up Glamping experience. Guests stay on Alp Nagens in luxe tents equipped with electricity, heating, toilets and have breakfast served outside from a tuk-tuk. This is the perfect way to start a busy day of biking, hiking, climbing and saunas.
Megève, France
This "stunning" alpine village in Southeastern France dates back to the 13th century, and you can see that history around every corner, said Vogue. The cobblestoned medieval square is surrounded by old buildings, filled with shops and restaurants and the heart of Megève's cultural scene, often hosting concerts and festivals. There are ample opportunities to spend time in the great outdoors, with visitors able to "roam around mountain pastures sprinkled with wildflowers" and "swim in cool, clear rivers."
Stowe, Vermont
Summer in Stowe means trading in your skis for canoes and kayaks. During warmer months, adventurers can be found on the water and biking around this "classic" New England town, Lonely Planet said. The paved 5.3-mile Stowe Recreation Path is your riverside route to parks and swimming holes and leads from downtown Stowe to a covered bridge. On Sundays through mid-October, the Stowe Farmers' Market is buzzing with vendors offering fresh produce, cheese and meat, and artisans selling jewelry, purses and artwork.
Sun Valley, Idaho
In this laid-back destination, "every kind of outdoor enthusiast can find their slice of paradise," Travel and Leisure said. In the summer, golfers hit the links at the Trail Creek Golf Course, and fly fishers bring their lures to the Big Wood and Salmon rivers. Hikers flock to trails like Fox Creek, a "challenging" seven-mile loop in the Sawtooth National Forest, and for most of the summer Bald Mountain's gondolas whisk people to the top of the peak for more hiking, lunch at the lodge or to just enjoy the panoramic views.
Whistler, British Columbia
In Whistler, the transition from skiing to mountain biking is such a big deal that it is celebrated each May during a day known as Whismas. The biking here is "almost as legendary as the skiing," Powder said, with "every type of terrain imaginable." Pros should carve out time for Top of the World, a tech trail that starts at the summit of Whistler Mountain and boasts "incredible views." To learn more about the area and its Indigenous history and culture, visit the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Center, where the "exhibitions, short films and drum music bursting forth all foster a sense of exploration," Condé Nast Traveler said.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
