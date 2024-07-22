7 snowy places around the world to escape a hot American summer

With heat waves, heat domes and heat warnings across the United States, many Americans are dreaming of cooler — if not downright cold — places. Relief can be found in parts of the Southern Hemisphere, where winter is in full swing and plenty of charming, snow-filled cities and resorts await. You will have to travel pretty far to visit these spots, but getting there is part of the fun.

Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho

Going skiing in Africa is a rare treat (Image credit: Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, you can hit the slopes in Africa. Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho is a powder lover's playground, with skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding and off-piste skiing. Ski resorts are a rarity in Africa — there are only five on the continent — and Afriski is known for its lovely views of the surrounding Maloti Mountains and lively atmosphere. There are three accommodations to choose from, all close to the action.

Bariloche, Argentina

Cerro Catedral is a massive ski resort near Bariloche (Image credit: Ben Girardi / Getty Images)

Named the "most charming town" in Patagonia by Travel + Leisure, Bariloche offers "alpine air and knee-buckling natural beauty" like the crystal clear Nahuel Huapi Lake. Nearby Cerro Catedral is the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere, with 75 miles of slopes and 32 chairlifts, cable cars and rope tows. While skiing is the biggest draw, snowshoeing and snow BMX biking are options for those looking to try something different.

Falls Creek, Australia

Snowboarders and skiers coexist peacefully at Falls Creek (Image credit: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)

At Falls Creek, you can truly get away from it all — even cars. Up in the Victorian High Plains, the village is about a five-hour drive from both Melbourne and Canberra, but once you arrive it is a pedestrian-only zone, with visitors having to ski-in and ski-out. The resort has more than 1,100 skiable acres, with 90 runs and 15 lifts, and a calendar filled with family activities, like tobogganing and roasting marshmallows with Pete the Snowdragon.

Hotham, Australia

Hotham is the powder capital of Australia (Image credit: Steve Christo / Corbis via Getty Images)

Up in the Victorian Alps is Hotham, the only ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere with its village at the top of the mountain. Hotham has a reputation as being Australia's "powder capital," due to its location in a "geographical pocket that hits it big when storms come up from the south," Ski Magazine said. Visitors can spend their days skiing and snowshoeing. There are some out-of-the-ordinary activities available as well, like the outdoor onsen retreat and sled dog tours.

Portillo, Chile

Lake Inca is part of the stunning scenery at Portillo Ski Resort (Image credit: Matt Zeller / Getty Images)

So much snow fell at Ski Portillo in Chile during June that the resort had to twice push back its opening day. Take that as a sign to pack your bags and head to this all-inclusive spot in the Andes, where guests have the option of staying for three days or a full week. Skiing feels special here in this picturesque part of the world, and to make the experience even more magical, book the private A-frame chalet with a fireplace and views of the mountains and Inca Lake.

Queenstown, New Zealand

Four ski areas are all within a 90-minute drive from Queenstown (Image credit: Tzu tao Lo / Getty Images)

When you go to Queenstown, have both a cosmopolitan escape and rugged mountain adventure by taking advantage of the city's dynamic restaurant and wine scene and its close proximity to four ski areas: Cardrona Alpine Resort, Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Treble Cone. Coronet Peak offers a twist to the traditional day of skiing by keeping the fun going after dark, lighting the resort up from 4 to 9 p.m., while the aptly-named Remarkables boasts a large space dedicated to inexperienced skiers looking to learn the sport.

Mount Ruapehu, New Zealand

Mount Ruapehu is in the Tongariro National Park (Image credit: Yvette_Sandham / Getty Images)

Everything is bigger on Mount Ruapehu. An active volcano, this is the highest mountain on North Island, and its Whakapapa and Turoa ski areas are the largest in New Zealand. Whakapapa is on the northern side, with the terrain formed by solidified lava, while on the southern side, Turoa offers a thrilling, 2,368-foot descent. Both fields have beginner, intermediate and advanced trails.