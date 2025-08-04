Destination unknown: the exciting ins and outs of mystery travel
Surprise yourself the next time you vacation
For every traveler that relishes spending months plotting their perfect vacation, there is another wanderer who would rather show up at the airport after having let someone else do the planning. Book yourself a mystery trip if you fall in the latter category. Your entire itinerary will be chosen for you, and the destination remains an enigma until the very last of last minutes.
How does a mystery trip work?
First, travelers decide their budget and what kind of trip they want: a cruise, an overseas adventure, a road trip closer to home. Then, they find either an already planned trip with a secret agenda, like a mystery cruise, or a company that will build an itinerary around their interests and preferences. After a trip is finalized and departure day inches closer, travelers typically receive a weather forecast and packing list — then learn where they are going in an "Instagram-worthy moment of ripping open an envelope," said AARP.
What kinds of mystery trips are there?
Mystery trips were "once a niche option" that only a "handful of travel agencies" offered, Thrillist said. Today, more companies are playing along. In 2024, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) launched its Destination Unknown flight for loyalty members, with tickets selling out in "minutes," and Windstar Mystery Cruise's inaugural run this spring was so popular a 2026 cruise was quickly announced. If not knowing where you are going is "a bit too anxiety-inducing," you can book a flight through Lufthansa to a "surprise locale" and then find out the destination once you pay.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For the most recent SAS flight, participants knew they were leaving from Copenhagen and going somewhere in Europe's Schengen Area but had to wait until they landed at their surprise destination to find out they were spending the weekend in Seville, Spain. On the Windstar Mystery Cruise out of Athens, passengers were given clues to figure out the ports of call, and when the captain revealed the destination "cheers erupted among the passengers," said Afar. Bad weather during a 2024 cruise through French Polynesia sparked the idea for Windstar's mystery cruise: When the ship had to chart a new course due to cyclones, passengers told the crew they "felt as if they were on a mystery cruise — and they loved it."
Companies like Pack Up + Go and Guess Where Trips create itineraries of varied lengths. Those gingerly dipping their toes into mystery travel might want a one-day trip, while repeat clients may be ready for a three-week journey. Packages usually include transportation, accommodations, excursions and reservations, along with recommendations on things to do and see that are not on the official itinerary. For the truly adventurous, there are options like Black Tomato's Get Lost trips, which drop travelers off in remote, sometimes unchartered territory. After you pick a terrain, such as polar or jungle, Black Tomato puts together a trip like "trekking in Borneo or navigating the desert in Jordan," said AARP. All paperwork is done and visas secured ahead, and at the final destination, participants are given gear, a satellite phone for emergencies and survival-skills training.
Who should book a mystery trip?
These adventures are, of course, not for everyone. You need to be OK with someone else planning your vacation, and the possibility that you might end up somewhere you have already been or a place you are not interested in visiting. A mystery trip works best for those seeking "more spontaneity and less stress" in their travels, said AARP, or a busy person who does not have time to sit down and do vacation research and planning.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
'It feels less like advertising and more like brainwashing'
Instant Opinion
-
Charlamagne Tha God irks Trump with Epstein talk
Speed Read The radio host said the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could help 'traditional conservatives' take back the Republican Party
-
Will Trump privatize Social Security?
Today's Big Question Bessent calls savings program a 'back door' to privatization
-
5 cultural and scenic trails to wander on four wheels
The Week Recommends Leave the hiking shoes at home
-
Time to land completely refreshed. Because it's one-and done with these pre-assembled toiletry kits.
The Week Recommends All the essentials in one place
-
Not every hike has to wipe you out. These 7 treks are easy-breezy.
The Week Recommends These trails won't leave you breathless
-
Real-life couples creating real-deal sparks in the best movies to star IRL partners
The Week Recommends The chemistry between off-screen items can work wonders
-
5 (free!) apps to keep that travel budgeting as smooth as your vacations
The Week Recommends Track expenses while on the go
-
5 best movie sequels of all time
The Week Recommends The second time is only sometimes as good as the first
-
Food trails are the best trails. Eat your way across the US with these 7 regional food journeys.
The Week Recommends Take a bite out of the United States
-
Keep the fun going with these 7 subscription gift boxes
The Week Recommends Bring the party to their mailbox