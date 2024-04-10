8 small travel essentials that make a big difference
Foot hammocks and facial sprays add comfort to long flights
When flying, the most important thing is getting to your destination safely — but if you can make it from point A to point B comfortably, that's even better. Set yourself up for success by packing carry-on items to make life in the air a breeze. Here are eight small yet mighty travel essentials.
Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol
Airplane cabins have notoriously dry air, which can be bad news for your skin. Spritz your way back to hydration with Aesop's vegan Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, a refreshing rose petal-infused mist. Spray it as often as necessary and be sure to take a deep breath in to savor the fresh floral and citrus scent.
$27, Aesop
Basic Concepts airplane foot hammock
Get ready to kick up your feet and relax. It only takes seconds to get this padded hammock set up; hang it around your tray table, adjust the straps to the desired length and voila! You have yourself a foot or leg rest to make the cramped airline seat feel more luxurious. This position can help reduce swelling and alleviate backaches.
$14.99, Amazon
Hammacher Schlemmer The In Flight Hanging Organizer
Instead of digging around in your carry-on or trying to stuff all your things into the tiny seatback pocket in front of you, keep your books, magazines, iPad and laptop in this roomy organizer. It hangs from your tray table hook and has six pouches to hold all your flight essentials. If things get bumpy, zip it up to ensure everything stays put.
$59.99, Hammacher Schlemmer
Comrad compression socks
Think of compression socks as hugs for your legs. These socks gently and continuously squeeze your calves, increasing circulation and preventing blood from pooling — making them a game changer for anyone who experiences mild to moderate swelling and leg pain on an airplane. Comrad's unisex compression socks are made of breathable material, offer a medium 15-20 mmHG of graduated compression and come in more than a dozen colors and patterns.
Starting at $27.99, Amazon
Origins Peace of Mind On-The-Spot Relief
Maybe flying makes you nervous, or the plane hit a rough patch of turbulence that shook you up. Instead of downing several glasses of wine, try Peace of Mind On-The-Spot Relief, a sensory treatment infused with a blend of peppermint, basil and eucalyptus oils that you can rub onto the back of your neck or temples for a calming effect. The bottle fits in your pocket, making it easy to grab when you need to de-stress.
$19, Origins
Cincha travel belt
Your tote or weekender is staying put with the Cincha Travel Belt. This elastic belt secures your personal item to your wheeled carry-on so you no longer have to worry about it slipping, sliding or falling off as you rush through the airport to board your flight. These come in a variety of fun colors and patterns to jazz up any luggage, like purple and blue stripes and traditional leopard.
$39.99, Cincha
Jisulife portable handheld fan
This tiny, two-speed portable fan will help you stay cool even when the cabin is stuffy. It has a flashlight and can run for 14 hours, plus it doubles as a power bank in case your phone runs out of juice. The rechargable fan does make a little noise, but it should not disturb your fellow passengers.
$17.99, Amazon
BlueHills premium soft travel blanket
Even on the shortest flights, you probably want to get cozy — it gets cold up at 30,000 feet! This lightweight, machine-washable plush blanket is big enough to keep you toasty without encroaching on anyone else's space. It comes with a zippered carrying case, and when the blanket is tucked inside you can also use it as a travel pillow. Win-win.
$29.99, Amazon
