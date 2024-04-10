8 small travel essentials that make a big difference

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

When flying, the most important thing is getting to your destination safely — but if you can make it from point A to point B comfortably, that's even better. Set yourself up for success by packing carry-on items to make life in the air a breeze. Here are eight small yet mighty travel essentials.

Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol

One spray is enough to have you feeling refreshed (Image credit: Aesop)

Airplane cabins have notoriously dry air, which can be bad news for your skin. Spritz your way back to hydration with Aesop's vegan Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, a refreshing rose petal-infused mist. Spray it as often as necessary and be sure to take a deep breath in to savor the fresh floral and citrus scent.

$27, Aesop

Give your feet a break with this comfortable hammock (Image credit: Basic Concepts)

Get ready to kick up your feet and relax. It only takes seconds to get this padded hammock set up; hang it around your tray table, adjust the straps to the desired length and voila! You have yourself a foot or leg rest to make the cramped airline seat feel more luxurious. This position can help reduce swelling and alleviate backaches.

$14.99, Amazon

Hammacher Schlemmer The In Flight Hanging Organizer

This hanging organizer keeps everything you need handy (Image credit: Hammacher Schlemmer)

Instead of digging around in your carry-on or trying to stuff all your things into the tiny seatback pocket in front of you, keep your books, magazines, iPad and laptop in this roomy organizer. It hangs from your tray table hook and has six pouches to hold all your flight essentials. If things get bumpy, zip it up to ensure everything stays put.

$59.99, Hammacher Schlemmer

Comrad compression socks

Say goodbye to swelling with these compression socks (Image credit: Comrad)

Think of compression socks as hugs for your legs. These socks gently and continuously squeeze your calves, increasing circulation and preventing blood from pooling — making them a game changer for anyone who experiences mild to moderate swelling and leg pain on an airplane. Comrad's unisex compression socks are made of breathable material, offer a medium 15-20 mmHG of graduated compression and come in more than a dozen colors and patterns.

Starting at $27.99, Amazon

Origins Peace of Mind On-The-Spot Relief

The name says it all (Image credit: Origins)

Maybe flying makes you nervous, or the plane hit a rough patch of turbulence that shook you up. Instead of downing several glasses of wine, try Peace of Mind On-The-Spot Relief, a sensory treatment infused with a blend of peppermint, basil and eucalyptus oils that you can rub onto the back of your neck or temples for a calming effect. The bottle fits in your pocket, making it easy to grab when you need to de-stress.

$19, Origins

Cincha travel belt

The Cincha travel belt keeps your bags in place (Image credit: Cincha)

Your tote or weekender is staying put with the Cincha Travel Belt. This elastic belt secures your personal item to your wheeled carry-on so you no longer have to worry about it slipping, sliding or falling off as you rush through the airport to board your flight. These come in a variety of fun colors and patterns to jazz up any luggage, like purple and blue stripes and traditional leopard.

$39.99, Cincha

Jisulife portable handheld fan

No air nozzles on the plane? No problem. (Image credit: Jisulife)

This tiny, two-speed portable fan will help you stay cool even when the cabin is stuffy. It has a flashlight and can run for 14 hours, plus it doubles as a power bank in case your phone runs out of juice. The rechargable fan does make a little noise, but it should not disturb your fellow passengers.

$17.99, Amazon

BlueHills premium soft travel blanket

Curl up with this lightweight BlueHills travel blanket (Image credit: BlueHills)

Even on the shortest flights, you probably want to get cozy — it gets cold up at 30,000 feet! This lightweight, machine-washable plush blanket is big enough to keep you toasty without encroaching on anyone else's space. It comes with a zippered carrying case, and when the blanket is tucked inside you can also use it as a travel pillow. Win-win.

$29.99, Amazon