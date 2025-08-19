Costco is at the center of an abortion debate
The decision to no longer stock the abortion pill came following a pressure campaign by conservatives
One of the nation's largest big-box stores has made a major decision about its health care offerings, and it has caused divided opinions across the political spectrum. Costco announced on Aug. 14 that it will not stock the abortion pill mifepristone at its stores, declining to provide the medication at the over 500 pharmacies the chain has nationwide.
Costco's choice not to stock the drug is "based on the lack of demand from our members and other patients," the company told The Washington Post in a statement. But it comes following a long campaign by conservative religious groups to push Costco away from mifepristone, which has people questioning the true merits of the company's decision.
Facing criticism
Many Democrats and liberal politicians criticized Costco's choice not to stock mifepristone. There is "no good reason for Costco to refuse to sell this medication," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said in a statement on X. Murray added that she was "demanding that Costco immediately reverse course — follow the science and the facts, not the demands of far-right anti-abortion extremists."
Many have also questioned Costco's claim that they are refusing to stock mifepristone due to low demand. Whether far right groups are "actually responsible for the wholesale chain's decision is unclear, but they are framing it as a success and pledging to target retailers that already dispense the drug, which would be a blow to abortion access," said MSNBC. It is "disappointing that Costco will not dispense mifepristone, a necessary medication for people who need abortions and people experiencing miscarriages — and one that is set to become increasingly difficult to access."
Others were more forceful in their criticism. It's "no shock that many beloved brands are often swayed by fascist politics," said Jezebel. Costco "isn't the only brand caving to the religious right," and it "really sucks when companies we know and love bend to the enemy's will."
'A courageous move'
Despite the heavy criticism on the left, those on the right lauded Costco's decision. "We applaud Costco for doing the right thing by its shareholders and resisting activist calls to sell abortion drugs," the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, which previously sent a letter to Costco urging it not to stock mifepristone, said in a press release. The company has "nothing to gain and much to lose by becoming abortion dispensaries. Retail pharmacies exist to serve the health and wellness of their customers, but abortion drugs like mifepristone undermine that mission."
Religious groups expressed similar sentiments. Costco's choice is "not only a courageous move, but also a wise one as it will have a far-reaching positive effect on our nation and their bottom line," Penny Nance, the head of the conservative Christian group Concerned Women for America, told The Christian Post. Mifepristone "has also been used on unsuspecting women by predatory men, making it possible that lawsuits could be filed against businesses who sell the abortion pill — one more reason Costco's decision is wise."
The Family Research Group, an evangelical think tank, also had praise for Costco. Instead of "worrying that they are contributing to the killing of countless innocent unborn children, families can continue to shop at Costco knowing that the great deals they're getting are helping other families believe that adding another child to the mix is possible," the organization said in a statement on X. "What a win for America!"
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
