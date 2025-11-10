A 34-year-old plane is at the center of the UPS crash
Many air cargo companies use planes that are this old
The cause of the deadly Nov. 4 crash of a UPS cargo airplane in Louisville, Kentucky, still has not been confirmed, but some aviation experts have pointed to the fact that the plane was over three decades old. However, while passenger planes are constantly being updated with new iterations from Boeing and Airbus, it turns out that using an antiquated plane isn’t all that rare for cargo aviation — even as UPS has now grounded the model in question.
Jet built in 1991
The jet that crashed was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F that was manufactured in 1991, according to the Aviation Safety Network. This model has been a “workhorse in the cargo industry for years, but it had gained a reputation as an aircraft that was behind the times,” said USA Today. The MD-11 started as a passenger jet, but that ended more than a decade ago “due to its high fuel and maintenance costs.” But it has remained a common model for cargo companies, including UPS.
McDonnell Douglas dealt with longstanding financial issues in the 1990s before merging with Boeing. It “built only 200 aircraft between 1998-2000 before discontinuing the MD-11,” said the Louisville Courier Journal. The MD-11s are an “older design. They’re not as fuel-efficient. They require more maintenance than later-generation airplanes,” said John Cox, the founder of aviation consultancy Safety Operating Systems, to USA Today. They also have kind of a reputation of being a hard airplane to land,” said Ross “Rusty” Aimer, the CEO of Aero Consulting Experts, to the outlet.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Following the crash, UPS decided to temporarily take the MD-11 out of service. This was done “out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety,” UPS said in a statement. The company “made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees and the communities we serve.”
Aging fleets
While some might be surprised to learn that a 34-year-old plane was still flying, this is “not so unusual in the world of air cargo,” said CNN. Planes often have a “much longer lifespan than the average flyer realizes,” and older models are typically “retired due to fuel economy, rather than wear-and-tear on the aircraft itself.” This is especially true if a plane isn’t in the air as much, and cargo planes generally “fly about 30% less than passenger jets.”
This trend of aging cargo planes is not unique to UPS, as FedEx “operates a similarly-aged fleet, including MD-11s that are among the oldest still flying commercially,” said Simple Flying. These aircraft often last longer than commercial planes because “cargo operations do not require modern passenger cabins, and the economics of converting used jets are far more favorable than buying new ones.”
Even though the MD-11 has a “poor safety record” and a “reputation for difficult landing behavior,” UPS has “only retired about 30% of its historic total of MD-11Fs,” said Simple Flying. But the company does have changes in the works, as UPS announced in 2023 that it had “begun a planned retirement of aging MD-11 freighters as part of a plan to renew the fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft,” said supply chain site FreightWaves.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Gen Z in Los Angeles, the end of ‘Stranger Things’ and a new mystery from the creator of ‘Breaking Bad’ in November TV
the week recommends This month's new television releases include ‘I Love L.A.,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Pluribus’
-
‘Security is no longer a function only of missiles and fighter jets’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
2 MLB pitchers charged with rigging throws for bets
Speed Read Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted
-
DC tourism has taken a hit
Under the Radar The government shutdown has reduced tourist attractions
-
At least 7 dead in Kentucky UPS cargo plane explosion
Speed Read Another 11 people were hurt
-
The dazzling coral gardens of Raja Ampat
The Week Recommends Region of Indonesia is home to perhaps the planet’s most photogenic archipelago
-
Everything you need to know about last-minute travel
The Week Recommends You can book an awesome trip with a moment’s notice
-
Dry skin, begone! 8 products to keep your skin supple while traveling.
The Week Recommends Say goodbye to dry and hello to hydration
-
A little-visited Indian Ocean archipelago
The Week Recommends The paradise of the Union of the Comoros features beautiful beaches, colourful coral reefs and lush forests
-
Saudi comedy fest exposes free speech schism in stand-up
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The decision by some of stand-up’s biggest names to attend a festival in a nation infamous for its censorship has the comedy world picking sides and settling old scores
-
Lavender marriage grows in generational appeal
In the spotlight Millennials and Gen Z are embracing these unions to combat financial uncertainty and the rollback of LGBTQ+ rights