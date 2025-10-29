Everything you need to know about last-minute travel

Planning — and anticipating — a vacation for months is great, but sometimes, you need to get away now. It might seem daunting to book a last-minute trip with just a few weeks’ (or even days’) notice, but it can be done. Here’s what you need to know about booking a fantastic getaway in a flash.

What are the benefits of last-minute travel?

Booking flights and hotels at the last second can be expensive, especially if you decide to travel during a holiday weekend to a popular spot. But it is also possible to score great deals and “significantly cut costs,” said AAA Connect. Rates drop “drastically” when hotels and airlines are trying to “fill vacant seats and rooms,” in particular if it’s during an off-peak season.

When planning a trip months in advance, there’s often the worry that by the time your vacation rolls around, you have to cancel. Last-minute travel makes this less of a possibility and also boosts your mood. It can be “liberating” to “enjoy an impromptu break,” psychologist Emma Kenny told Forbes. This spontaneity “creates a ‘can do’ attitude and will remind you of the limitless possibilities that are out there.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What are some drawbacks?

Options might be in short supply, so it could be harder to snag the exact cruise cabin you want or a flight that departs at the optimal time. It also could be more difficult to secure restaurant reservations or tickets for tours and excursions. Some destinations are out of the question — a trip to Antarctica can’t be arranged in a day — but many places are well within reach.

How flexible do you need to be?

Last-minute travelers have to be open to anything. Flexibility is “your superpower,” Dollar Flight Club CEO Jesse Neugarten told the BBC, and if you are willing to adjust “dates, times and even destinations,” the more likely you will be to “score a great deal.”

If possible, fly during the middle of the week instead of the weekend; it will be easier to book a seat and doing so will likely also save you money. Research and see if there are other airports you could fly into. For example, on a trip to San Francisco, it could be more affordable to book a flight to nearby Oakland. Tools like Hopper and Skyscanner can help you find lower fares, and from there you can book through the airline.

If you have frequent flier miles, you may be able to use them, as airlines sometimes release seats shortly before a flight as “cheaper-than-normal mileage tickets,” said Condé Nast Traveler. Don't see availability online? It “may be worth” calling or chatting with an airline customer service representative who can search for these deals.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You should also consider alternative destinations. If your original idea was to go to a busy national park, look into a similar state park, or visit a beach that is within driving distance rather than one you have to fly into. While you might “end up in Cartagena instead of Capri,” this is a “great opportunity to explore a destination you may not have thought of,” said the BBC.

If you feel like cruising, sign up for Holland America’s Standby Program, which gives guests the chance to set sail at a reduced fare. Shortly before embarkation, Holland America determines how many cabins are still open, and if there is availability reaches out to those on the standby list. This is a bit of a risk since there is no guarantee that you can get on board, but if you do, the price is right: inside and oceanview staterooms are $99 per passenger, per day, and verandahs are $129.

Can a travel agent help with last-minute travel?

Using a travel agent is a good idea when booking any vacation. They typically “receive deals directly from hotels and tour operators that you may not have access to,” said NerdWallet, and can “bargain for better deals” by reaching out to connections. Once you decide where you want to visit, you can find agents that specialize in specific regions and can “offer insight as to how you should structure your visit.” Agents receive commissions from travel vendors and typically don’t charge their customers a fee, but you should always ask.

Is travel insurance necessary for a last-minute trip?

Even if you are buying “late in the game,” it’s “still a smart move” to purchase travel insurance for your vacation, said Forbes. Policies can usually be purchased up to the day before you leave, with most covering travel delays, emergency medical evacuation, lost or stolen baggage and trip interruption.