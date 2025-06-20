3 tips to save for a cruise this year

Cruises are popular among many travelers for a reason: You get to experience multiple destinations without the hassle of planning, and as you travel from place to place, you enjoy a range of activities and wining and dining.

But all that convenience does not necessarily come cheap, especially if you are not budget-savvy amid the booking process and while at sea. For instance, if you were to book a "seven-night Caribbean cruise" for November, your cost could be anywhere from "roughly $400 to $3,000 per person," said U.S. News & World Report . Read on for a few tips for ending up on the lower side of that range.

1. Book through a travel agent

While a travel agent may seem like a relic of the past in the internet age, that is not necessarily the case when it comes to booking a cruise. For cruises, travel agents "often have access to exclusive discounts or early booking periods, and can advise on the best value-for-money options," said Forbes . As an added bonus, they can "handle the entire booking process, saving you time and potentially money."

You might be wondering how much you have to shell out for this expertise, though. As it turns out, often "you don't pay the travel agent any direct fees — those are typically covered by cruise lines commissions," said Kiplinger .

2. Leverage loyalty programs and memberships

If there is a cruise line you particularly like, it can pay to stick to it, thanks to cruise-line loyalty programs. While "all members are eligible for select past-passenger cruise fare discounts," those who are "most loyal members" can get "free upgrades or even free cruises," said The Points Guy , a personal finance blog.

Cruise-line loyalty is not your only avenue to savings. If you have a Costco or BJ's membership , for instance, you can enjoy some savings. "Costco cruise packages, especially those under the store's Kirkland brand, are some of the cheapest on the market," and both BJ's and Costco "provide last-minute deals on cruises, some of which are incredibly cheap," said Kiplinger. You could also consider a cruise-branded credit card, or a travel credit card that offers cruise-specific rewards.

3. Keep your eye out for specials onboard

You can keep saving after booking, too, if you stay abreast of specials aboard the ship. For example, to "lure passengers through their doors, onboard spas might offer first-day discounts, and specialty restaurants might throw in a free bottle of wine," said The Points Guy. You might also enjoy savings for "booking drink packages, Wi-Fi plans and shore excursions online before your cruise" and opting to "go to the spa on port days," when most passengers disembark, said the outlet.