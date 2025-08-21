6 lush homes in the trees
Featuring a glass house in Texas and a home built for a Broncos quarterback in Colorado
Palisades, New York
Set in a leafy historic district 20 miles north of New York City on the west side of the Hudson River, this renovated 1938 stone four-bedroom is surrounded by mature specimen trees. The home's country kitchen has an exposed stone wall, cork floors, and high-end appliances, while the living room includes clerestory windows and glass doors.
A trellis-topped patio overlooks a pool, which shares the lot with a tree house and a garage with a studio. $4,075,000. Diane T. Smith, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 523-0004.
Edwards, Colorado
Within a gated community in the Beaver Creek resort 20 minutes from Vail, this 2013 four-bedroom lodge home sits amid a forest along McCoy Creek. The living room, anchored by a two-sided, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, features whole log posts and beams, live-edge ceilings, and picture windows that frame the trees.
Outside are a deck and other living spaces, and the village offers a ski lift. $5,995,000. Eric Burgund, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Forbes Global Properties, (970) 331-3169.
Englewood, Colorado
In the vaulted atrium of this brick five-bedroom is a full-size tropical ficus tree, planted when the home was built in 1980 for Broncos quarterback Craig Morton. The living room is topped by three skylights, and the family room has a floor-to-ceiling woodburning fireplace and built-in projector. Bonus space downstairs includes a bedroom and rec area.
The property has a yard, mature trees, and a covered patio. $1,200,000. Jennifer Bub, Coldwell Banker Realty, (303) 253-4969.
Austin, Texas
Architect John Allen designed this 2008 home in Apache Shores to have the feel of a glass tree house. The eclectic-modern four-bedroom features walls of glass, a metal ceiling, a kitchen with honey onyx countertops, and a primary bath with a soaker tub, marble floors, and a rock wall shower.
A second lot is included, plus community access to sports courts, a pool, and a Lake Austin boat launch. $1,320,000. Valerie Tait, Leyco Real Estate, (979) 900-6065.
Wilson, Wyoming
Designed by architect Will Bruder, this modern 2002 three-bedroom is sited in a grove of old-growth aspen trees where moose and deer often visit. It features an open main space with wood floors, walls of windows, a steel fireplace, and a kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless-steel counters.
About 20 miles south of Grand Teton National Park, the 3⁄4-acre property has two decks and a hot tub; shops and dining in Jackson are a 25-minute drive. $3,495,000. Jill Sassi, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty, (307) 690-4529.
Tafton, Pennsylvania
Close to Lake Wallenpaupack in the Pocono Mountains, this three-bedroom 1986 contemporary has a raised main floor surrounded by trees. In the vaulted living area are a brick propane fireplace, wood floors, and an updated, C-shaped kitchen; above is a lofted office with a skylight.
Outside on the 1-acre lot are a large deck, firepit, shed, and chicken coop, and the property also comes with a boat. $369,900. Joe Scarpaci, Coldwell Banker Lakeview Realtors, (570) 499-0185.
