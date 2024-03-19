6 waterside homes that float
Featuring a house with two luxury boats in Oregon and a 1968 Gibson Riverboat-turned-home in New York
Portland, Oregon
Set on the Columbia River in North Portland, this two-story, three-bedroom floating house looks out on Mount Hood and a nature reserve. The 1921 smart home is anchored by an open main space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a dramatic curved staircase, and a chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Outside are covered upper decks facing the water, a dock, two luxury boats included in the home price, and an onshore parking spot and garage space. $1,850,000. Jordan Matin, Matin Real Estate, (971) 285-2180.
San Francisco, California
Pelicans and herons frequent the Mission Creek floating community where this two- bedroom house is moored. The home features a double-height main living space with clerestory windows, dining area, kitchen with tiered peninsula, and two balconies; an office with a built-in desk and picture window on the creek; two viewing decks; and two docks, one with an outdoor sitting area.
The neighborhood has parks, playgrounds, dining, and shopping; Nob Hill, Chinatown, and the Embarcadero are 20 minutes away. $1,149,000. Michelle Hunter, Compass, (415) 828-3258.
Seattle, Washington
This 1930 floating home lies at the end of a dock in Portage Bay with views of Montlake Bridge and the University of Washington. The updated two-bedroom house has wood-clad ceilings and floors; a kitchen with a glass floor, mahogany cabinets, and quartzite counters; an office; and a skylit living room with sliders to a new pet-friendly dock.
There's a small private garden onshore, and downtown Seattle is just 15 minutes' drive. $2,350,000. Courtney Cooper Neese, Seattle Afloat/Keller Williams North Seattle, (206) 850-8841.
Portland, Oregon
This three-bedroom contemporary home lies off Hayden Island on the Columbia River. The house has a vaulted great room with clerestory windows and a gas fireplace, an open kitchen with granite counters and a cooking island, and a primary suite with a balcony.
Outside are a wraparound deck with seating and dining areas and a deeded boat slip including a two-car garage; Jantzen Beach shops and services are 4 minutes' drive and downtown Portland is 15 minutes. $739,000. Kevin Dean, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 481-4400.
New Westminster, British Columbia
The berth of this house in Queensgate Marina on Annacis Channel includes a boat slip and deeded foreshore. The open-plan three-bedroom home features a vaulted great room with a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows and finished concrete floors; Jacuzzi bathtubs; an eat-in chef’s kitchen with pantry; and an upstairs den, primary suite, and guest bedroom and bath.
The patio includes a gas fire pit and gas barbecue hookup; Vancouver, Washington, is 40 minutes' drive. $989,000 CAD. Tony Gottenbos, Sutton Group Seafair Realty, (604) 220-2679.
Arverne, New York
The James Franco, a 1968 Gibson Riverboat, is docked at Marina 59 in New York City’s Rockaway Beach. The one-bedroom home has an open living space with a full kitchen, a dining area with banquette seating, a curtained bath, an office nook, a new pellet stove, and ceiling storage for fishing rods and surfboards; upstairs are the bedroom and a large deck.
The slip fee is low and the A train, beach, shopping, and Rockaway Community Park are all just blocks away. $200,000. Fon Tongsomboon, RE/MAX Elite, (347) 640-3560.
