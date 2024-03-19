6 waterside homes that float

Featuring a house with two luxury boats in Oregon and a 1968 Gibson Riverboat-turned-home in New York

Jump to category:
By The Week Staff
published

Portland, Oregon

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Set on the Columbia River in North Portland, this two-story, three-bedroom floating house looks out on Mount Hood and a nature reserve. The 1921 smart home is anchored by an open main space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a dramatic curved staircase, and a chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. 

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are covered upper decks facing the water, a dock, two luxury boats included in the home price, and an onshore parking spot and garage space. $1,850,000. Jordan Matin, Matin Real Estate, (971) 285-2180.

San Francisco, California

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Pelicans and herons frequent the Mission Creek floating community where this two- bedroom house is moored. The home features a double-height main living space with clerestory windows, dining area, kitchen with tiered peninsula, and two balconies; an office with a built-in desk and picture window on the creek; two viewing decks; and two docks, one with an outdoor sitting area. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The neighborhood has parks, playgrounds, dining, and shopping; Nob Hill, Chinatown, and the Embarcadero are 20 minutes away. $1,149,000. Michelle Hunter, Compass, (415) 828-3258.

Seattle, Washington

House.

(Image credit: Elevato Visuals)

This 1930 floating home lies at the end of a dock in Portage Bay with views of Montlake Bridge and the University of Washington. The updated two-bedroom house has wood-clad ceilings and floors; a kitchen with a glass floor, mahogany cabinets, and quartzite counters; an office; and a skylit living room with sliders to a new pet-friendly dock. 

House.

(Image credit: Elevato Visuals)

There's a small private garden onshore, and downtown Seattle is just 15 minutes' drive. $2,350,000. Courtney Cooper Neese, Seattle Afloat/Keller Williams North Seattle, (206) 850-8841.

Portland, Oregon

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This three-bedroom contemporary home lies off Hayden Island on the Columbia River. The house has a vaulted great room with clerestory windows  and a gas fireplace, an open kitchen with granite counters and a cooking island, and a primary suite with a balcony. 

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a wraparound deck with seating and dining areas and a deeded boat slip including a two-car garage; Jantzen Beach shops and services are 4 minutes' drive and downtown Portland is 15 minutes. $739,000. Kevin Dean, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 481-4400.

New Westminster, British Columbia

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The berth of this house in Queensgate Marina on Annacis Channel includes a boat slip and deeded foreshore. The open-plan three-bedroom home features a vaulted great room with a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows and finished concrete floors; Jacuzzi bathtubs; an eat-in chef’s kitchen with pantry; and an upstairs den, primary suite, and guest bedroom and bath. 

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The patio includes a gas fire pit and gas barbecue hookup; Vancouver, Washington, is 40 minutes' drive. $989,000 CAD. Tony Gottenbos, Sutton Group Seafair Realty, (604) 220-2679.

Arverne, New York

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The James Franco, a 1968 Gibson Riverboat, is docked at Marina 59 in New York City’s Rockaway Beach. The one-bedroom home has an open living space with a full kitchen, a dining area with banquette seating, a curtained bath, an office nook, a new pellet stove, and ceiling storage for fishing rods and surfboards; upstairs are the bedroom and a large deck. 

House.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The slip fee is low and the A train, beach, shopping, and Rockaway Community Park are all just blocks away. $200,000. Fon Tongsomboon, RE/MAX Elite, (347) 640-3560.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Explore More
Feature From The Magazine Properties
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us