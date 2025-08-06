Beatriz Williams' 6 timeless books about history and human relationships

The best-selling author recommends works by Jane Austen, Zora Neale Hurston, and more

Beatriz Williams
Beatriz Williams is the author of Under the Stars, Husbands and Lovers and The Summer Wives
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published

In Beatriz Williams' new novel, Under the Stars, a mother and daughter are drawn into an 1840s mystery by the discovery of a cache of paintings. Below, the best-selling author of Husbands and Lovers and The Summer Wives names works that have shaped her own.

'The Aubrey-Maturin novels' by Patrick O'Brian (1969–2004)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸