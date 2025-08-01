William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity – a 'bold' exhibition

The South African artist brings his distinctive works to Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Ampersand (2019) by William Kentridge at Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Ampersand (2019): a celebration of 'form and scale'
(Image credit: Jonty Wilde)
By
published

"Nothing is quite what it seems in the work of William Kentridge," said Hannah Silver in Wallpaper. The South African artist, born in Johannesburg in 1955, works across a bewildering range of media, "from drawing, to tapestry, theatre, films and opera", to forge a stylistically diverse but distinctive body of art. He is often said to be one of the most significant contemporary artists. Although focused on politics, colonialism and the unreliability of historical narrative, particularly in relation to his native country, Kentridge's art is never heavy-handed or sloganeering: instead, it approaches these weighty subjects in "unexpected, culturally curious ways".

His distinctive "fluidity" and playfulness are present and correct at this new exhibition, which foregrounds his less-well-known work as a sculptor. Bringing together more than 40 sculptures and films created between 2007 and the present, it takes place both indoors and outside, with "bold, sculptural works", some monumental in scale, spread out across the "lush acres" of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in a celebration of "form and scale".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸