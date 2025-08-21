The US Open's controversial 'superstars' doubles format

The US Open has staged its new quickfire mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows in New York this week, but not everyone is happy about the changes.

The format, which boasts an increased prize pot of $1 million and shorter matches, took place during "fan week", which precedes the US Open singles tournaments, and offers places to top singles players over doubles specialists.

The two-day competition has attracted huge attention thanks to the big names competing, with the likes of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic, teaming up.

'Gimmicky sporting reformat'

The new 16-pairs format was hailed as an "exciting prospect" when it was revealed in February, offering tennis fans the chance to see the "world’s top male and female players competing alongside one another", said The Independent.

Even so, it's "difficult to shake the thought that this event has the feel of an exhibition" with its "quickfire scoring system" and the fact it was to take place "prior to the official US Open start date". The idea is in "deep contrast to the tradition and prestige which usually is the hallmark of any Grand Slam event".

You can see why the "truncated nature of matches" and "generous prize money" have attracted the top stars, but it does feel like in the "era of the great gimmicky sporting reformat, tennis finally has its turn", said The Telegraph.

The matches are best of three sets, with sets of up to four games, rather than the usual six. And there is no "advantage" point at deuce; the winner of the next point wins the game. But the very first match showed, however, that this "shortened, starry format has a future".

Doubles specialists prove point

The loudest objection has been that seasoned mixed doubles players have "lost an opportunity to win a Grand Slam" and "an avenue to make money", said Flashscore.

"But the facts are, people just don't watch doubles" and "supporters are only really drawn to their favourite singles player". Taking the "emotion out of it", the previous format "doesn't really make any sense" for players, who are "earning a fifth of the prize money, but they're not being watched".

Ultimately, it was Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, the "only doubles specialist team" in the 16 pairs, who beat the "singles superstars" and took home the $1 million prize last night, said The Guardian.

The Italians had been determined to prove the value of doubles players and "made their points clear". But so did the US Open organisers. Their aim was to "create a bigger stage" for a format "deemed obsolete" and the interest it has subsequently generated is "undeniable".

And the 25,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium was almost full for yesterday's semi-finals and final, "with only a slither of empty seats at the very back", said the BBC.