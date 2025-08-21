The US Open's controversial 'superstars' doubles format
New shortened competition attracts star pairings and bigger audiences to grand slam tennis event
The US Open has staged its new quickfire mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows in New York this week, but not everyone is happy about the changes.
The format, which boasts an increased prize pot of $1 million and shorter matches, took place during "fan week", which precedes the US Open singles tournaments, and offers places to top singles players over doubles specialists.
The two-day competition has attracted huge attention thanks to the big names competing, with the likes of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic, teaming up.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Gimmicky sporting reformat'
The new 16-pairs format was hailed as an "exciting prospect" when it was revealed in February, offering tennis fans the chance to see the "world’s top male and female players competing alongside one another", said The Independent.
Even so, it's "difficult to shake the thought that this event has the feel of an exhibition" with its "quickfire scoring system" and the fact it was to take place "prior to the official US Open start date". The idea is in "deep contrast to the tradition and prestige which usually is the hallmark of any Grand Slam event".
You can see why the "truncated nature of matches" and "generous prize money" have attracted the top stars, but it does feel like in the "era of the great gimmicky sporting reformat, tennis finally has its turn", said The Telegraph.
The matches are best of three sets, with sets of up to four games, rather than the usual six. And there is no "advantage" point at deuce; the winner of the next point wins the game. But the very first match showed, however, that this "shortened, starry format has a future".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Doubles specialists prove point
The loudest objection has been that seasoned mixed doubles players have "lost an opportunity to win a Grand Slam" and "an avenue to make money", said Flashscore.
"But the facts are, people just don't watch doubles" and "supporters are only really drawn to their favourite singles player". Taking the "emotion out of it", the previous format "doesn't really make any sense" for players, who are "earning a fifth of the prize money, but they're not being watched".
Ultimately, it was Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, the "only doubles specialist team" in the 16 pairs, who beat the "singles superstars" and took home the $1 million prize last night, said The Guardian.
The Italians had been determined to prove the value of doubles players and "made their points clear". But so did the US Open organisers. Their aim was to "create a bigger stage" for a format "deemed obsolete" and the interest it has subsequently generated is "undeniable".
And the 25,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium was almost full for yesterday's semi-finals and final, "with only a slither of empty seats at the very back", said the BBC.
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
Jack Draper: can Britain's Wimbledon hopeful unseat Carlos Alcaraz?
In the Spotlight 'Volcano of emotion' smashes his racket during defeat in Queen's semi-final but world No.4 shows 'fighting spirit'
-
The biggest sporting events of 2025
The Explainer Women's Rugby World Cup and African Cup of Nations are among sporting highlights this coming year
-
The 'unstoppable' rise of Carlos Alcaraz
In the Spotlight Spanish wunderkind is being hailed as 'the saviour of tennis' after French Open win
-
Battle of the Sexes: 50 years on from Billie Jean King's landmark victory
In Pictures Beating Bobby Riggs proved a historic moment for tennis and for women's sport globally
-
Coco Gauff: a tennis prodigy comes of age with US Open win
American 19-year-old battled back from a set down to claim first grand slam title
-
Novak Djokovic is now ‘surely unrivalled’ in tennis history
Talking Point Serb’s ‘biggest victory’ saw him make history once again in Australia
-
Novak Djokovic’s dad and the pro-Putin ‘Night Wolves’
Talking Point Australian Open episode ‘reflects sense of brotherhood’ between Serbia and Russia
-
Carlos, the teenage tennis ‘superstar’, triumphs in New York
Speed Read Carlos Alcaraz claimed an ‘extraordinary treble’ at Flushing Meadows