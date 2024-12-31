The biggest sporting events of 2025

Following a bumper year for sport that saw the Paris Olympics, Euros and Copa America, and T20 cricket World Cup, 2025 may appear somewhat anticlimactic.

But there are still a host of showcase events from rugby and football to cycling and racing, to appeal to every sports fan. Here are some of the most popular taking place in the UK and around the world in 2025.

Darts: 2024-2025 PDC World Darts Championship final

The sporting year starts with a bang as the PDC World Darts Championship final takes place on 3 January at Alexandra Palace in London. Teenage sensation Luke Littler, who made his breakthrough at the event in January, is odds-on favourite to go one better this time and clinch the title at Ally Pally.

3 January, Alexandra Palace, London

Rugby union: Six Nations

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales go for glory in the Six Nations Championship. Ireland will be looking to retain their crown, with England aiming to do the same in the Women's Six Nations, having won the Grand Slam in 2024.

Men's, 31 January to 15 March; women's, 22 March to 26 April

NFL: Super Bowl LIX

The NFL's showpiece event, the Super Bowl, takes place for the 59th time in 2025. Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the halftime show, which often draws more viewers than the game itself.

9 February, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Horse racing: Cheltenham Festival

Four days of National Hunt jump racing will attract thousands of fans to Cheltenham Racecourse. There will be 14 Grade One races, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Queen Mother Champion Chase.

11 to 14 March, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Horse racing: Grand National Festival

A few weeks after Cheltenham, the world of horse racing will then focus on Aintree for the three-day Grand National Festival. The 2025 National, often described as the greatest Jump race in the world, will start at 4pm on Saturday 5 April.

3 to 5 April, Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

Snooker: World Championship

Snooker's biggest event, the World Snooker Championship, will be held at the legendary Crucible Theatre in Sheffield for the 49th consecutive time.

19 April to 5 May, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

London Marathon

The London Marathon returns for its traditional April slot on the sporting calendar. Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee has said he will take part. It will be his first professional marathon in his hometown, fresh from winning gold in Paris.

27 April, London

FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena hosts European club football's biggest match. It marks the culmination of an expanded and reformatted Champions League, with Real Madrid hoping to continue their extraordinary success in the tournament by clinging on to an unprecedented 16th title.

31 May, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Tennis: The Championships, Wimbledon

Wimbledon, one of the UK's summer marquee events, will see the world's top tennis players head to SW19 for the grass court grand slam event. At the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2024, Barbora Krejčíková won the women's singles title and Carlos Alcaraz won the men's.

30 June to 13 July, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London

Formula 1: British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix takes place in July at the spiritual home of motor racing, Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire.

3 to 6 July, Silverstone, Northamptonshire

Cycling: Tour de France

The 112th edition of the Men's Tour de France starts in Lille on 5 July, with the final stage ending on the Champs-Élysées in Paris just under three weeks later.

Men's, 5 to 27 July; women's, 26 July to 3 August, France

Rugby: Women’s World Cup

This autumn will see the Women's Rugby World Cup come to England. Games will be spread across the country, from Brighton and Bristol to London and Manchester.

22 August to 27 September, various locations, England

The 35th edition of Africa's biennial football tournament will be hosted by Morocco for only the second time, and the first since 1988.

21 December to 18 January 2026, various locations, Morocco