The biggest sporting events of 2025
Women's Rugby World Cup and African Cup of Nations are among sporting highlights this coming year
Following a bumper year for sport that saw the Paris Olympics, Euros and Copa America, and T20 cricket World Cup, 2025 may appear somewhat anticlimactic.
But there are still a host of showcase events from rugby and football to cycling and racing, to appeal to every sports fan. Here are some of the most popular taking place in the UK and around the world in 2025.
Darts: 2024-2025 PDC World Darts Championship final
The sporting year starts with a bang as the PDC World Darts Championship final takes place on 3 January at Alexandra Palace in London. Teenage sensation Luke Littler, who made his breakthrough at the event in January, is odds-on favourite to go one better this time and clinch the title at Ally Pally.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
3 January, Alexandra Palace, London
Rugby union: Six Nations
England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales go for glory in the Six Nations Championship. Ireland will be looking to retain their crown, with England aiming to do the same in the Women's Six Nations, having won the Grand Slam in 2024.
Men's, 31 January to 15 March; women's, 22 March to 26 April
NFL: Super Bowl LIX
The NFL's showpiece event, the Super Bowl, takes place for the 59th time in 2025. Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the halftime show, which often draws more viewers than the game itself.
9 February, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Horse racing: Cheltenham Festival
Four days of National Hunt jump racing will attract thousands of fans to Cheltenham Racecourse. There will be 14 Grade One races, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Queen Mother Champion Chase.
11 to 14 March, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Horse racing: Grand National Festival
A few weeks after Cheltenham, the world of horse racing will then focus on Aintree for the three-day Grand National Festival. The 2025 National, often described as the greatest Jump race in the world, will start at 4pm on Saturday 5 April.
3 to 5 April, Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Snooker: World Championship
Snooker's biggest event, the World Snooker Championship, will be held at the legendary Crucible Theatre in Sheffield for the 49th consecutive time.
19 April to 5 May, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
London Marathon
The London Marathon returns for its traditional April slot on the sporting calendar. Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee has said he will take part. It will be his first professional marathon in his hometown, fresh from winning gold in Paris.
27 April, London
Men's football: Uefa Champions League final
FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena hosts European club football's biggest match. It marks the culmination of an expanded and reformatted Champions League, with Real Madrid hoping to continue their extraordinary success in the tournament by clinging on to an unprecedented 16th title.
31 May, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Tennis: The Championships, Wimbledon
Wimbledon, one of the UK's summer marquee events, will see the world's top tennis players head to SW19 for the grass court grand slam event. At the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2024, Barbora Krejčíková won the women's singles title and Carlos Alcaraz won the men's.
30 June to 13 July, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London
Formula 1: British Grand Prix
The British Grand Prix takes place in July at the spiritual home of motor racing, Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire.
3 to 6 July, Silverstone, Northamptonshire
Cycling: Tour de France
The 112th edition of the Men's Tour de France starts in Lille on 5 July, with the final stage ending on the Champs-Élysées in Paris just under three weeks later.
Men's, 5 to 27 July; women's, 26 July to 3 August, France
Rugby: Women’s World Cup
This autumn will see the Women's Rugby World Cup come to England. Games will be spread across the country, from Brighton and Bristol to London and Manchester.
22 August to 27 September, various locations, England
Men's football: African Cup of Nations
The 35th edition of Africa's biennial football tournament will be hosted by Morocco for only the second time, and the first since 1988.
21 December to 18 January 2026, various locations, Morocco
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Can you prevent a hangover?
Talking Point Over half of us will drink more than usual this month, but there are ways to minimise the effects of alcohol on the morning after
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Travel trends for 2025
The Week Recommends What we'll do, where we'll go, and how we'll get there
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history
The Week Recommends This Caribbean island has layers, with opportunities for relaxing and learning
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Kelly Cates to present Match of the Day
Speed Read Sky Sports presenter to take over from Gary Lineker at start of next season
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Saudi Arabia World Cup: have lessons been learned from Qatar?
Today's Big Question Human rights groups fear a repeat of issues at the 2022 tournament
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Gary Lineker's departure be an own goal for the BBC?
Today's Big Question Former star striker turned highest-paid presenter will leave Match of the Day after 25 years, with BBC head of sport reportedly declining to offer him a contract
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Thomas Tuchel to become next England football manager
Speed Read 'Divisive' German coach hopes to lead the men's team to victory
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
After Tua injury, can NFL make progress on concussions?
Today's Big Question Dolphins QB faces calls to retire
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The 'Swiss model' shaking up the Champions League
In the Spotlight Uefa says the new format offers 'greater excitement' but critics say boredom is guaranteed
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The long-awaited return of the college football video game
In the Spotlight EA Sports' 'College Football 25' is the first installment of the series in 11 years
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Gareth Southgate's England: a bittersweet swan song
In Depth History books will favour football manager who transformed culture of football in England
By The Week UK Published