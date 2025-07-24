Crisis? What crisis? How Lionesses made the Euros final against the odds

Amid injuries and questions about their form, England's women are one step away from glory

Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang celebrate England&#039;s second goal in the semi-final of the Women&#039;s Euros 2025
Goals and stellar performances from Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly saw England's women past Italy and into another final
(Image credit: Jose Breton / Pics Action / NurPhoto / Getty Images)
By
published

Cats are said to have nine lives but England's Lionesses "seem to have an infinite number" as they once again secured a place in the Euros final, said the BBC.

Frequently "written off", the team has struggled with a host of issues both on and off the pitch, from scrutiny about form and injuries to players being racially abused online. It led head coach Sarina Wiegman to insist there was "no crisis" despite the "unsettling period".

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

