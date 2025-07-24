Crisis? What crisis? How Lionesses made the Euros final against the odds
Amid injuries and questions about their form, England's women are one step away from glory
Cats are said to have nine lives but England's Lionesses "seem to have an infinite number" as they once again secured a place in the Euros final, said the BBC.
Frequently "written off", the team has struggled with a host of issues both on and off the pitch, from scrutiny about form and injuries to players being racially abused online. It led head coach Sarina Wiegman to insist there was "no crisis" despite the "unsettling period".
Against Italy in the semi-final, "defeat was beckoning" once more, said The Telegraph, but this is a team that "just never know when to give up". Despite the odds, the Lionesses "found a way to get through", securing the team's third consecutive major final appearance.
'Frail, exposed, outgunned'
For England, the build-up to the Euros, where they are the defending champions, was "tumultuous", said the BBC. "Distractions off the pitch" included two senior players – Mary Earp and Fran Kirby – announcing their retirements, and then captain Millie Bright withdrew from the squad saying she couldn't "give 100% mentally or physically".
"Frail, exposed and outgunned", according to The Times, the Lionesses lost their opening group game, to France. The holders' campaign was "on its last life".
With the pressure on, England came out fighting. Impressive wins over the Netherlands and Wales brought a quarter-final against Sweden, but there they reverted to type. Two-nil down after 25 minutes, they clawed their way back to 2-2 and then survived the "weirdest penalty shootout ever", with the worst conversion rate in women's Euros history, said ESPN.
A first-half goal from Italy in the semi-final seemingly left England "devoid of inspiration", said The Athletic. Yet, "with all hope seemingly lost", goals from substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly saved the Lionesses "again".
"Can anyone stop a team this determined not to go home?"
'Comeback queens'
While they have reached the final, the Lionesses' "flagging and flailing" performances have not inspired confidence, said The Guardian. Delivering little else other than "slow-cooked panic" and 11th-hour redemption, the team has "one more chance" to shine.
"Win or lose on Sunday", it's time to reassess the "future" of this team. Weigman should abandon her "staunch loyalty to her class of 2022" in favour of new blood such as Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones and Grace Clinton.
Yet England's path to the final has consistently defied logic. Opposition teams have given them "chance after chance" to save themselves, despite often lacklustre performances, said The Telegraph.
While it's "doubtful" such opportunities will be afforded to them by Spain in the final, you simply "cannot bet against" these "comeback queens".
