Why is the NFL considering banning the 'tush push' play?

The play is widely used by the Philadelphia Eagles, to other teams' chagrin

The Philadelphia Eagles use the tush push against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.
(Image credit: Bob Kupbens / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
NFL owners are holding a two-day meeting beginning today to discuss the ins and outs of professional football, and one of the most well-known plays will be on the agenda: the "tush push." The play, in which several offensive players line up behind the quarterback to shove him forward and gain yardage, has been used by the Philadelphia Eagles, who perfected the tush push en route to a Super Bowl victory.

But several other teams, most notably the Green Bay Packers, have introduced a rules amendment to outlaw the play, arguing it is dangerous and unnecessary. The NFL as an organization seems unsure of where to go with the play.

