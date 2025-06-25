Kirsty Coventry: the former Olympian and first woman to lead the IOC

Coventry, a former competitive swimmer, won two Olympic gold medals

IOC President Kirsty Coventry speaks during the Olympic presidential handover ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 23, 2025.
IOC President Kirsty Coventry speaks during the Olympic presidential handover ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 23, 2025
(Image credit: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Kirsty Coventry broke several barriers when she became the president of the International Olympic Committee on Monday, as she is both the first woman and first African person to hold the position. Coventry's election to run the IOC shouldn't come as much of a surprise given her long history in Olympic athletics as a former competitive swimmer. But she will also be taking over an IOC with several looming questions, which could make her tenure as president a crucial one.

Coventry's career

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸