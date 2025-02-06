Trump orders ban on trans female athletes
The order directs the federal government to withhold funding from schools that do not comply
What happened
President Donald Trump Wednesday signed an executive order seeking to bar transgender girls and women from competing in women's sports. The order directs the federal government to withhold funding from schools that do not comply with his administration's new interpretation of Title IX, the law that bars sex discrimination in schools.
Who said what
"The war on women's sports is over," Trump said at a White House signing ceremony. The directive was "widely expected," The New York Times said. "The Trump campaign spent nearly 20% of its overall ad budget on transgender attack ads," and he had already issued a flurry of orders "aimed at least in part at transgender Americans." Enforcement of the new decree relies on the Education Department, which Trump is reportedly taking steps to dismantle.
Along with using federal funds as a cudgel, The Washington Post said, Trump's order "seeks to use the bully pulpit to persuade sports associations governing nonscholastic sports to adopt similar rules," including the International Olympic Committee. The IOC and NCAA currently allow the governing bodies of individual sports to set rules on transgender athletes.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Local school districts "have ranged widely in their responses" to Trump's attacks on transgender students, "from acquiescence to defiance," the Post said, but overall they are "working to understand what the shifting legal and political landscape means for them." Legal challenges to Trump's order are widely expected.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Musk's DOGE gains access to Medicare, eyes FAA
speed read The billionaire said his Department of Government Efficiency will make 'rapid safety upgrades' to our air traffic control systems
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 6, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - from rubble to resort, guac attack, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Will Keir Starmer have to choose between Washington and Brussels?
Today's Big Question Starmer's 'reset' with the EU will focus on 'defence for trade' but an 'EU-hating' president in the White House could cause the PM trouble
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Musk's DOGE gains access to Medicare, eyes FAA
speed read The billionaire said his Department of Government Efficiency will make 'rapid safety upgrades' to our air traffic control systems
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Keir Starmer have to choose between the EU and the US?
Today's Big Question Starmer's 'reset' with the EU will focus on 'defence for trade' but an 'EU-hating' president in the White House could cause the PM trouble
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
The Project 2025 presidency
Opinion Trump's blueprint for dismantling public services
By Susan Caskie Published
-
Is El Salvador's offer to jail US deportees of any nationality feasible or fantasy?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The Trump administration is considering a surprise proposal from the Central American nation to incarcerate American deportees — including US citizens
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Fox would prefer to avoid distractions'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump: US 'will take over' Gaza, without Palestinians
Speed Read President Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Gaza, permanently displacing more than two million Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'It should be no surprise that our big tech firms are at risk'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The impact of protective-status removal for Venezuelan migrants
In the Spotlight The White House ended a program that was stopping thousands of Venezuelans from being deported
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published