How the transgender community is bracing for Trump

After a campaign full of bigotry and promises to roll back hard-earned rights, genderqueer people are grappling with an incoming administration prepared to make good on overtly transphobic rhetoric

Illustration of Donald Trump driving a garbage truck filled with pro-trans placards and flags
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Eight years ago, amid his first run for high elected office, then-candidate Donald Trump seemed to buck the prevailing conservative trend at the time by insisting Caitlyn Jenner was welcome to use the women's bathroom at his eponymous Manhattan skyscraper — a sign perhaps that his would be an administration more accommodating to transgender people in light of that year's Republican-led effort to restrict bathroom access in states like North Carolina and Texas. Jenner, one of the highest-profile transwomen in the country at the time, would go on to endorse Trump, only to recant in 2018, claiming that Trump had used the trans community as "political pawns" and "ignored our humanity."

Now, as Trump prepares to return to Washington with a political mandate and congressional majority, he does so in part thanks to eschewing the ambiguity of his 2016 position to wholly embrace an overt streak of transphobia that has come to the mainstream of American conservatism. By ending his campaign with claims that children are indoctrinated into questioning their gender identity at school, and then come "home a few days later with an operation," Trump's vow to get "transgender insanity the hell out of our schools" among other promises is being taken by many in the LGBTQ+ community as something much more serious than hyperbolic campaign rhetoric.

