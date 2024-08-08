Has geopolitical wrestling overshadowed the Olympics?

Global political tensions and culture war issues have loomed large in Paris

Illustration of protesters casting shadows on an athletics track
The Games have been 'hijacked by culture wars between Russia and the west', said one commentator
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Russian media have dismissed Paris 2024 as the "Olympics of hell" as political tensions threaten to overshadow the event.

"I thought the Olympic Games were about sport," Russian MP Mariya Butina told the BBC. "No longer," she said, because now it's "about politics, religion, everything".

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

