Paralympics: can Team USA turn things around for Los Angeles 2028?

Beijing and London offer model for how hosting can lead to medal success as US struggles to regain former dominance

Hua Jin of Team People&#039;s Republic of China and Daniel Romanchuk of Team USA compete during the Men&#039;s 800m
China has usurped the US as the most successful Paralympic nation, comfortably topping the medal table in Paris
(Image credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
By
published

Coming third in the Paralympics medal table would be a cause for celebration for most nations, but in the US it has been met with searching questions and more than a little finger-pointing.

Team USA's showing in Paris, finishing below China and Great Britain, follows a years-long period of underperformance. But it wasn't always this way. Between 1976 and 1996, Team USA topped the medal table at every Paralympics, and largely because of this it remains the all-time record holder for the most Paralympic medals and most golds.

Paralympics Paris Olympics 2024 China
The Week Staff
