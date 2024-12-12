Saudi Arabia World Cup: have lessons been learned from Qatar?

Human rights groups fear a repeat of serious issues surrounding the 2022 tournament

Saudi Arabia World Cup win
Saudi Arabian officials celebrate their country being chosen to host the 2034 men's football World Cup finals
(Image credit: Stringer / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock)
The "reckless decision" to award the 2034 men's football World Cup to Saudi Arabia will "put many lives at risk", Amnesty International has warned.

Human rights groups believe Fifa, world football's governing body, has "not learned the lessons" of Qatar's "much-criticised" preparations to host the 2022 World Cup, said Time. As a result, concerns are now growing over who will build the necessary infrastructure, as well as the plight of female and LGBTQ+ football fans.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

