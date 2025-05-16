How do new stadiums affect football clubs?
Everton's decision to leave Goodison Park for a state-of-the-art new home could be a catalyst for vital change, but there are cautionary tales too
Everton's motto proudly declares that "nothing but the best is good enough", said The Guardian. The Premier League club's decision to move to a "sparkling new stadium" at Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock is an ambitious attempt to live up those words.
After 133 years at nearby Goodison Park, the men's team will on Sunday play their final match at the ground, which will become home to Everton's women's team. The move brings hopes for the "birth of a new club", after years spent languishing in mid-table or worse in the Premier League.
'Catalyst for regeneration'
A new stadium has become "akin to a financial free kick" for clubs, said The Guardian, promising not only increased capacity for loyal fans, but "chunky revenue streams for decades to come".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For Everton, such plans are already in the works, said Liverpool's The Post. The "52,888-seater behemoth" is already being talked about as a venue for non-sporting events such as concerts and conferences. That income could help with everything from "signing footballers to new contracts" for existing players.
The club forecasts that the Bramley-Moore Dock ground will bring a "£1 billion boost to the city's economy", said Sky Sports, "and provide up to 15,000 jobs for local people (12,000 during the construction phase)". It estimates that 1.4 million people will visit the city each year to attend matches there.
But that ambition comes with a cost. Liverpool was stripped of its Unesco World Heritage status in 2021 because of the recent development along the city's historic waterfront, which includes Everton's new stadium.
The club's near neighbours Liverpool chose to scrap plans to explore the "profitable opportunites" offered by a new stadium in favour of substantial redevelopment of their existing ground at Anfield, said Football Ground Map. In so doing, they chose the best of both worlds: Anfield retained its reputation as a football "fortress" while the additional investment cemented a future promising "sustained success".
'Glory of Goodison Park'
But while the "commercial reasoning" behind abandoning one's "ancestral home" is hard to ignore, it's unlikely fans will find the "glory of Goodison Park" elsewhere, said former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy in the Daily Mail.
History offers cautionary tales. West Ham's transfer from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016 made big promises but delivered a "very dull atmosphere", said The Athletic. The nostalgic aroma of "onions, burgers and chips" was replaced by a "sanitised" and "apathetic" experience for fans.
Arsenal's challenges were similar, as a move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium in 2006 was supposed to usher in a new era of dominance. But as the manager at the time, Arsène Wenger, later admitted, "we left our soul at Highbury", said ESPN in 2020.
Everton will be acutely aware of these pitfalls. But whether its brand new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be an "asset or albatross" remains to be seen, said The Post.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is cheese so bad for the environment?
Podcast Plus, will weight-loss drugs cut cancer rates? And what's behind a rise in 'sextortion' cases?
-
Sudoku medium: May 16, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Liverpool's Anfield redemption: how did they do it?
Talking Point Arne Slot's blueprint and standout player performances guide the Reds to record 20th league title
-
China's football crisis: what's happened to Xi's XI?
In The Spotlight String of defeats and finishing bottom of World Cup qualifying group comes a decade after Xi Jinping launched a football crusade
-
Where are all the English football managers?
Talking Point Eddie Howe's Carabao Cup success underlines absence of homegrown coaching talent in the Premier League
-
New Trafford: can it fix Manchester United's footballing problems?
Talking Point Plan for £2 billion stadium despite staff job losses and lack of success on the pitch
-
Denis Law obituary: fond farewell to 'the King of the Stretford End'
In the Spotlight Scottish footballer who was one of Manchester United's 'Holy Trinity' has died aged 84
-
The biggest sporting events of 2025
The Explainer Women's Rugby World Cup and African Cup of Nations are among sporting highlights this coming year
-
Kelly Cates to present Match of the Day
Speed Read Sky Sports presenter to take over from Gary Lineker at start of next season
-
Saudi Arabia World Cup: have lessons been learned from Qatar?
Today's Big Question Human rights groups fear a repeat of issues at the 2022 tournament