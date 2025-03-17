Where are all the English football managers?

Eddie Howe's Carabao Cup success underlines absence of homegrown coaching talent in the Premier League

Eddie Howe with Carabao Cup
'Truly stunning': Newcastle coach Eddie Howe celebrates cup victory
(Image credit: Stu Forster / Getty Images)
By
published

The last English men's football manager to lift a trophy above his head at Wembley was Harry Redknapp, when he won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008. Until yesterday – when Eddie Howe's Newcastle beat Liverpool to take the Carabao Cup.

Howe "pulled off something truly stunning", and the reverberations of his astonishing tenure at St James' Park will "echo through history", said Luke Edwards in The Telegraph. But the Buckinghamshire-born manager's triumph has once again turned attention towards a baffling question: where have all English football's "home-grown" managers gone?

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

