6 stylish homes in North Carolina

Cashiers

Blue Bear Camp, a 2004 Adirondack-style four-bedroom lodge on nearly five wooded acres, abuts a national forest in the state's mountainous southwest. The interior features pine-log walls, reclaimed heart-pine floors, and a curving ponderosa staircase topped by a 7-foot antler chandelier, plus a theater, elevator, studio, and sauna.

Outside are a waterfall, the Chattooga River, and access to fly fishing and hiking trails. $6,400,000. Ray Trine, Silver Creek Real Estate Group/Luxury Portfolio International, (828) 506-8520.

Duck

This updated 1989 six-bedroom in the Outer Banks offers ocean views from its window-lined living room and multiple balconies overlooking the water. Its aqua-colored galley kitchen has a skylight and stainless appliances, with a wet bar nearby in the dining area.

An elevator connects all the floors. Bars and restaurants are within walking distance, and the property includes a hot tub, a screened porch, two outdoor showers, and a private beach walkway. $4,150,000. Melanie Day, Landmark Sotheby's International Realty, (252) 207-6138.

Highlands

Once home to Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson, this undulating house of glass, cedar, and native stone in the Blue Ridge Mountains was designed by architect Jim Fox and built in 1972. The four-bedroom features a central stone pillar, a sunken living room, a kitchen with roofline windows and a hull-like ceiling, and a lower level with billiards and a built-in poker table.

The lot includes a mini pool with a waterfall and an outdoor fireplace. $3,699,000. Jody Lovell, Highlands Sotheby's International Realty, (828) 226-6303.

Arden

In the Cliffs at Walnut Cove, about 25 minutes from downtown Asheville, this 2024, four-bedroom mountain modern home features two timber-framed structures linked by a glass gallery bridge.

The main living space has vaulted ceilings, steel-and-wood columns, a fireplace with steel and cement surrounds, a sleek kitchen with a quartzite backsplash, and walls of steel-framed windows. The wooded lot is next to a golf course and forest. $7,795,000. Vince Roser, Cliffs Realty, (864) 590-8875.

Saxapahaw

This pair of connectible condos, built in 2013 in a converted 1848 cotton mill about halfway between Greensboro and Durham, have original brick walls and wood floors, with European-modern finishes. The two-story, one-bedroom main apartment features a balcony, oversize windows with views of the Haw River, and a sauna.

In the two-bedroom guest unit is a double-height living room topped by a loft bedroom. The primary home also includes a cantilevered 75-foot lap pool with a deck. $2,950,000. James Blackburn, Dwell Real Estate, (919) 260-9614.

Charlotte

This first floor, two-story condo in the artsy NoDa neighborhood is walking distance to a park, shops, and dining. The two-bedroom loft in a 1953 building features concrete floors, exposed rafters and ducts, and an open kitchen with an eat-in peninsula.

The primary bath has double vanities and a wide shower with a built-in bench, and beside the front entry is a motorized glass garage-style door that opens to the street. $420,000. Elizabeth McNabb, Corcoran HM Properties, (704) 763-8713.