The strangely resilient phenomenon of stowaways on planes

Lapses in security are still allowing passengers to board flights without tickets or passports

By
published
British Airways
In the most recent example an unnamed passenger slipped on to a British Airways flight to Oslo, Norway, on 13 December
(Image credit: Jaime Reina / AFP / Getty Images)

Ticket inspections, passport control and further checks at the gate are just three of the barriers that illegitimate plane passengers have to evade, yet some are still managing it. A man boarded a Heathrow flight to Norway without a ticket, boarding pass or passport, in one of the latest cases of sky-high stowaways.

Who has done it?

In 2023, Craig Sturt, 46, flew on a British Airways flight from London to New York without a ticket or passport after “apparently tailgating another passenger through passport checks at Heathrow’s Terminal 5”, said The Telegraph. He was sent back to the UK, where he was charged with obtaining services by deception, being unlawfully airside and boarding an aircraft without permission.

Last year a Russian national called Svetlana Dali boarded a Delta Airlines flight from New York to Paris without a boarding pass. When she arrived in the French capital she was taken into custody and refused entry but not charged.

Sergey Ochigava flew from Denmark to Los Angeles in 2023 with no ticket, visa or passport, said the Los Angeles Times. He was sentenced to 93 days and ordered to pay $2,174 – the cost of a one-way ticket from Copenhagen to Los Angeles.

An American woman, Marilyn Hartman, was dubbed the “Serial Stowaway” after she allegedly boarded at least 20 commercial flights without a ticket, including a 2018 British Airways flight from Chicago to Heathrow.

How do people do it?

There are “bottlenecks where passenger processing occurs”, Damian Devlin, a University of East London lecturer in aviation management, told The Telegraph. The situation “creates sufficient distraction”, with staff “so focused on a particular task and on maximising passenger throughput”, that they “fail to notice tailgating taking place”.

Speaking to CBS News in 2021, “Serial Stowaway” Hartman said it was “so crazy” to be able to get onto flights without a ticket simply by “following someone”. That person “would be carrying, like, a blue bag” and security would let me through because “they think I’m with the guy with the blue bag”.

In Dali’s case, she tried to go “under the radar” on board by “moving from one bathroom to another without taking a seat”, said The Telegraph, but the cabin crew “eventually realised what she was doing”.

Ultimately, we “don’t always know exactly how it happens”, said USA Today, because if a breach involves “lapses” at security checkpoints, the “relevant agencies” might not want to “broadcast their vulnerabilities”.

Why stowaways do it is even more mysterious. Prosecutors and defence lawyers were “unable to explain” Ochigava’s motives, said the Los Angeles Times.

Will it continue to happen?

As the airport security process becomes more and more linked to advancing technology, “it will be less likely” that this “method of sneaking onto an airplane is possible”, said Thrillist.

“Technology is continuously improving and continuously making it more and more difficult for people that have ill intent to accomplish what they’re trying to do, whether it’s X-ray machines, metal detection, liquid detection, all of the above,” said Rich Davis, from security company International SOS.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

