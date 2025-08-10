Heathrow's third runway: will the plan ever take off?

Despite new details on plans for a third runway and a £12 billion terminal, many still believe the expansion proposal is a 'fantasy'

A plane coming in to land at Heathrow, with London skyscrapers in the background
Rachel Reeves has said a new runway is 'essential' to her plan for growth
(Image credit: Jason Alden / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

Here we go again, said Polly Toynbee in The Guardian. Last week, Heathrow Airport unveiled its latest expansion plans. Labour first backed the third runway in 2009, six years after it had been proposed in a White Paper, and the Tories "voted it through Parliament in 2018".

Legal challenges, and then reduced passenger numbers during the pandemic, "applied the brakes" to the project; but now the operator is back with detailed plans, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves has signalled strong support for the proposals – which would include a £12 billion terminal, and a £21 billion, 3,500-metre runway built over a diverted section of the M25 at the northwest of the airport.

