Washington DC plane crash: how did mid-air collision happen?

Experts struggle to explain how sophisticated airspace control system failed to prevent deadly disaster

Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River
The American Airlines commercial jet collided with a military helicopter, and both fell into the freezing Potomac River
(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

There are "no survivors" after an American Airlines jet carrying 64 people collided in mid-air with a military helicopter carrying three soldiers in Washington DC last night: the first fatal US air crash since 2009.

Experts are struggling to make sense of how one of the world's most sophisticated airspace control systems was unable to prevent the tragedy. "These sorts of things don't happen in the United States any more," Geoffrey Thomas, an aviation consultant, told the BBC. It's "perplexing".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸