Air India crash highlights a new problem for Boeing: the Dreamliner

The 787 had never been in a fatal crash before

People pore over the crash site of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025.
People pore over the crash site of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025
(Image credit: Siddharaj Solanki / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The deadly crash of Air India Flight 171 last week has centered renewed scrutiny on the airplane's manufacturer, Boeing. This time it's the 787 Dreamliner in investigators' sights. The accident, which killed over 270 people, was the first fatal crash for the Dreamliner since the model began flying in 2011.

Experts had previously raised concerns about safety issues for the Dreamliner, and the crash comes just weeks after Boeing agreed to a multi-billion-dollar payout related to another one of its faulty aircraft, the 737 Max. Now, the Dreamliner's troubles may begin to overshadow the Max's issues.

