Bangladesh plane crash kills at least 25 children

A fighter jet experienced a mechanical failure and crashed into a school in Dhaka

Onlookers gather as Bangladesh Air Force personnel inspect the crash site a day after a training jet crashed into a school in Dhaka
What happened

A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet on a routine training mission experienced a mechanical failure and crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in the nation's capital city of Dhaka Monday. The crash, and the resulting blaze, killed at least 27 people, 25 of whom were children.

