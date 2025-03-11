US jet fuel tanker, cargo ship collide off UK coast

A cargo vessel carrying a toxic chemical collides with a US-military chartered oil tanker in the North Sea

U.S. oil tanker hit by container ship of English coast
The crews of both vessels abandoned ship
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A container ship hauling toxic chemicals collided with a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military off the northeast coast of England Monday, causing multiple explosions. The crews of both vessels abandoned ship, and Britain's coast guard said 36 sailors were safely taken ashore. The owner of the cargo ship, the Solong, said one crew member was missing.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

